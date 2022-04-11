The Amrita: Japan's Mysterious Naked Restaurant that Disappeared into Thin Air

You must’ve heard and experienced the various innovations restaurants and cafes bring about in order to stand out from the rest. From making cakes that resemble uneatable objects to food fusions such as Mirinda Maggi, we’ve seen it all. But did you know that entrepreneurs have also experimented with a unique and quirky restaurant theme? We are talking about naked restaurants.

The first naked restaurant started in London named Bunyadi (meaning natural). The idea was to serve organic ingredient-based food without using any processed or refined ingredients, but only to those who agreed to bare it all for the eatery. It formed a cult of sorts and the restaurant used to be flooded with people. The waiting list sometimes touched 46,000, making it one of the most popular restaurants in London at the time.

After London’s Bunyadi, Japan also tried the concept of a naked restaurant. A restaurant named ‘The Amrita,’ meaning immortality in Sanskrit, with a similar concept was opened in Tokyo, Japan but with a twist.

The restaurant had a few guidelines that made it possible for only selected people to avail the nude restaurant’s unique experience. “If you are more than 15kg above the average weight for your height, we ask you [to] refrain from making a reservation,” read the guidelines on the restaurant’s website.

The reservation costs were up to $750 (around Rs 57,000) and could only be made online in advance. The waiters were men wearing G-strings and the customers had to wear paper underwear to avail the restaurant’s services.

What made the restaurant face backlash were the guidelines which were deemed discriminatory by people and the restaurant was left with no choice but to change the guidelines. Even though the relaxations were in effect, the changes weren’t visible on the website. This led to the closure of The Amrita.

Now, the website of The Amrita is listed for sale on hugedomains.com.

