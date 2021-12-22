The Ancient Temple of Hercules From 9th Century BC Identified by Researchers

Ruins of ancient pilgrimage sites and places of worship, dating back to more than 9th Century B.C and believed to have been visited by moguls like Julius Caesar and Hannibal, have been found, claims a study. The researchers claim that the ruins are of the temple of Hercules Gaditanus, which was known as Melqart in ancient times, reported El Pais. The temple’s location remained a mystery because it was discovered only in texts from the period of antiquity. The search for the Melqart has been in the works for centuries. According to El Pais, researchers from the University of Seville, in collaboration with, Andalucian Historical Heritage Institute (IAPH), have located traces of a monument in the coastal area of the Bay of Cadiz. The ruins of the building are located in the Sancti Petri Canal. The area is an intertidal zone that remains submerged during high tides and surface back during low tides.

The structure that has sparked curiosity among archaeologists for centuries is 300 meters tall and 150 meters wide and is the same size as the island it is built on. The building mimics a Phoenician monument as it depicts two crossing columns, a decorated triangular part at the upper area of the building, and a frontispiece. The elements depict the 12 works of Hercules.

The efforts of excavation have been in motion for two years now. Using the remote sensing technology, the team located a similar structure and believed it to be the ruins of the famous mythical temple. In addition, various physical excursions to the site have found remains of ashes, which is postulated to have originated from the fire in the temple that was never extinguished.

Although the evidence found in the excavation done by the University of Seville is aligned with the historical documentation of the mythical temple, the findings can still be contested on the grounds of the location of the monument. Therefore, currently, the study is being considered as a well-founded hypothesis.

