Women are no less than any man and this fact has time and again been reemphasized by women achievers across fields. Even the fields that were once considered to be meant only for men have seen a sharp growth in participation from women. From sports to space research, women have proved their mettle in every job in this world. A woman in Andhra Pradesh has been working with her team to produce organic agricultural products. Pulamathi, who belongs to Majjivalsa village of Vishakhapatnam, also works as a schoolteacher and her team includes only women. They together work on her 27 acres of land and produce only organic agricultural produce. Pulamathi said that she decided to take up organic farming because of concerns about health, news agency ANI reported. She works to improve soil fertility and uses natural means of agriculture

The motivation for this idea to work with an all-women team came from Pulamathi’s desire to break stereotypes. She said that she wanted to prove that a woman is not just born for cooking but can also cultivate, teach and do everything she wants to. Pulamathi added that agriculture is a very lucrative field that has a lot of opportunities for women.

"I want to prove that women aren't just born for cooking, they can cultivate, teach and do everything they want. Agriculture is a lucrative field, there are plenty of opportunities for women here," she added. (29.07) pic.twitter.com/hv27ouEpmi— ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2021

People like Pulamathi are life heroes who work to bring change in society with their contributions. These stories act as a guiding light to thousands of women and young girls who are looking to make their own space by trying something new. At a time when people are migrating away from farming, Pulamathi’s effort will surely inspire others.

