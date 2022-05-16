CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

'Myntra Ad' to 'White People', 'The Archies' Reminds Twitter of Everything But a Movie

Many Twitter users claimed that it looked like a clothing ad. (Credits: Twitter/@NetflixIndia)

The Archies teaser stoked familiar debates on nepotism and Bollywood 'star kids', but that was not the only reason for which the teaser was criticised.

Buzz Staff

‘The Archies’ starring Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina and directed by Zoya Akhtar recently dropped its teaser and ended up causing chaos on the Internet. Familiar debates on nepotism and Bollywood “star kids" erupted once again, but that was not the only reason for which the teaser was criticised. Many Twitter users claimed that it looked like a clothing ad, others said that it did not match the ethos of Indian teenagers in the sixties and yet others claimed that it was “white-washed" to give all the actors similar skin tone.

Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Navya Naveli Nanda have all congratulated the cast. Netflix has partnered with Archie Comics for the film, which will be set in 1960s India. The Archies is produced by Zoya and her longtime collaborator Reema Kagti under their production house Tiger Baby. Zoya had announced the project on social media in November 2021.

May 16, 2022