'Myntra Ad' to 'White People', 'The Archies' Reminds Twitter of Everything But a Movie

‘The Archies’ starring Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina and directed by Zoya Akhtar recently dropped its teaser and ended up causing chaos on the Internet. Familiar debates on nepotism and Bollywood “star kids" erupted once again, but that was not the only reason for which the teaser was criticised. Many Twitter users claimed that it looked like a clothing ad, others said that it did not match the ethos of Indian teenagers in the sixties and yet others claimed that it was “white-washed" to give all the actors similar skin tone.

bhay this looks like a Myntra autumn sale ad https://t.co/cyFPdrJjwI— haarbor (@harbir29) May 14, 2022

They said You either die colonized or live long enough to become your colonizers https://t.co/bIK5YEcNTr— ✧* ✿சுவேதா✿* ･ﾟ✧* (@Shwetizle) May 14, 2022

Bridgerton season 2 had more Indian representation than this https://t.co/OmfXKR5tji— Manahil Saeed (@manahil__saeed) May 14, 2022

this is literally just an H&M ad guys https://t.co/hWcdTatJWY— buns (@bunsh1e) May 14, 2022

Sun is out. Looks like they never spent out in sun. All are white, if there was no background hindi song then it could easily pass as foreign film. This perfect rich OCs gaze where they don't have friends of colour. Purely aesthetics with nepotism. Bahut struggle hai inka bhi. https://t.co/sSYMvgmSw0— Kaala Seth (@4m_raj) May 14, 2022

a combination of: instagram stories from rich kid's aesthetic 21st birthday party + ad for H&M's new retro collection + Pinterest moodboard of that one friend whose parents wouldn't let them go to NIFT + that one guy with the Bhagyaraj-style beret https://t.co/XZ5gxny9V4— Akaash Preetham (@akaashpreetham) May 15, 2022

Oh wow South Bombay kids pretending to be white people So exciting https://t.co/MA6W33MIiM— Sreejan (@losblancos2305) May 14, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Navya Naveli Nanda have all congratulated the cast. Netflix has partnered with Archie Comics for the film, which will be set in 1960s India. The Archies is produced by Zoya and her longtime collaborator Reema Kagti under their production house Tiger Baby. Zoya had announced the project on social media in November 2021.

