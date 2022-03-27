'The Batman' Deleted Scene Featuring Barry Keoghan as Joker is Giving Viewers the Chills

Earlier this week, The Batman filmmaker Matt Reeves shared a deleted scene from the recently released movie, introducing the audience to a new version of classic villain, Joker. The scene shared by Matt Reeves, featured Irish actor Barry Keoghan playing the terrifying Joker. The scene featured Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader of Gotham city facing off against his classic nemesis, the Joker, played by Barry.

The scene was deleted from the movie, which is already being termed as too lengthy by some of the viewers, however, we now get to see how Reeves’ reimagination of Joker might have played out. The dreadful scene follows Batman’s discovery that the Riddler has killed the Gotham City police commissioner. Riddler left behind another of his cryptic notes addressed to Batman who was quite unnerved by the antagonist’s interest in him. Batman decides to seek out insight into what makes the Riddler tick and for that he visits Joker who is in Arkham asylum.

The five minute long scene gives a better understanding of Barry’s portrayal of Joker which was quite brief in the theatrical release of The Batman. Viewers get to see that Reeves’ iteration of Joker missed most of his hair, had bloody nails and appeared with facial scarring that is far different from previous on-screen Jokers played by Joaquin Phoenix, and most famously by Heath Ledger among others.

“Almost our anniversary, isn’t it?” Joker says as he meets Batman in the asylum. Batman pushes Joker for reasons why Riddler is leaving notes for him, to which Joker replies, “Maybe he’s a fan of yours?” Joker also suggests to Batman that maybe Riddler has got a grudge against him as well. Joker goes on to taunt Batman as he says, “I think somewhere, deep down, you’re just terrified, because you’re not sure he’s wrong.” The scene ends with Joker’s laugh that might leave many with goosebumps.

Reacting to the scene, one of the fans tweeted, “The new Joker gives me chills.”

Barry also shared his reaction to the scene that has now gone viral on social media. The actor wrote on Twitter, “Honestly I am stuck for words but I am very very blessed to play this role after the amazing amazing actors before me. Here’s my version. Enjoy.”

In an interview to Variety, Reeves also explained why his version of Joker looked so disfigured. Reeves told Variety that in his reimagination of the classic DC Comics villain, Joker suffers from a congenital disease where he cannot stop smiling. His face is half-covered through most of the film and even in the scene that was released we do not clearly see Joker’s face.

