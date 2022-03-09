'The Batman' Has a 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' Link? Desi Twitter Spins Theories

‘The Batman’ featuring Robert Pattinson may have had a ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ connect: it’s not a sentence that we may have expected to read in this lifetime, but Twitter has one-upped us again. In today’s episode of World’s Unlikeliest Crossover, a Twitter user has suggested that “Thomas and Martha Wayne were killed in 2001, which means it’s very likely that they died taking their beloved son Bruce to the theater to see Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham." If that’s not enough, another Twitter user went on to add, “It could also have been Gadar Ek Prem Katha. As they listened to main nikla gadi lekar, ek mod aaya…. and on the mod was .. .Bruce ka back story.(sic)" We strongly recommend for this to be guarded from Matt Reeves’ eyes.

The new Batman movie suggests that Thomas and Martha Wayne were killed in 2001, which means it’s very likely that they died taking their beloved son Bruce to the theater to see Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham— Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) March 8, 2022

It could also have been Gadar Ek Prem Katha. As they listened to main nikla gadi lekar, ek mod aaya ….and on the mod was .. .Bruce ka back story.— Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) March 8, 2022

Thomas and Martha to all the criminals near by. pic.twitter.com/NMuy5cVi0F— Shantanu Shrivastava (@DaKingInDaNorff) March 8, 2022

The choice of sunglasses makes complete sense now. pic.twitter.com/yCCHDGPl7O— Pramit (@pramitheus) March 8, 2022

movie opens with a bat scene. makes sense. pic.twitter.com/hWhYlp1Lme— chicken momos, spicy chutney (@foodpornament) March 8, 2022

By the way, it’s not limited to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham or Gadar. The theory extends.

the original riddler pic.twitter.com/og8LPWosR7— Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) March 8, 2022

“More likely Asoka because young Bruce fell asleep during the post-interval part so his parents took him and left before the end and that’s why they were alone in that alley." Come again?

More likely Asoka because young Bruce fell asleep during the post-interval part so his parents took him and left before the end and that's why they were alone in that alley.— دِپتی شرما (@cowbai) March 8, 2022

Batman and Catwoman romance inspired by the movie pic.twitter.com/HsjpgKUTkO— Disgruntled Pelican 🏳️‍🌈 (@ThisisLLN) March 8, 2022

“It’s all about loving your parents." Viewer’s discretion advised.

