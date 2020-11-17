News18 Logo

The Beatles' 'Michelle' to Beyonce's 'Halo', Barack Obama Shares Playlist That Inspired Him During Presidency

Obama shared the list of his playlist on twitter, marking the launch of his memoir. (Credit: Twitter)

Former President Barack Obama's playlist includes classics from Frank Sinatra, The Beatles, Arethra Franklin to more new age singers such as Beyonce. While many loved the list as it was, a few other also put in their suggestions.

Buzz Staff

What makes Barack Obama one of our favourites among US Presidents? A good understanding of national/international affairs and a flair for oratory among other things aside, it is having an enviable taste in music too. And former US President Barack Obama just gave us a glimpse of his playlist and well, we agree he does have very good taste!

To mark the release of his memoir 'A Promised Land', Obama posted a picture of his playlist on Twitter. The 44th POTUS' music list definitely comprises of interesting artists including pop stars like Beyonce to John Coltrane to British-American rock band Fleetwood Mac among others.

Obama accompanied the list with a note that said, "Music has always played an important role in my life—and that was especially true during my presidency. In honor of my book hitting shelves tomorrow, I put together this playlist featuring some memorable songs from my administration. Hope you enjoy it."

The music list includes several inspirational classics that the former President seems to enjoy such as Aretha Franklin’s cover of “The Weight,” Bruce Springsteen’s “The Rising” and Frank Sinatra's "Luck be a Lady". Stevie Wonder’s “Sir Duke” and “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours”, John Coltrane’s rendition of “My Favorite Things” and Eminem's "Lose Yourself" also find mention in the playlist.

The former President's list was met with mixed reactions as while some loved the list as it was, a few other also put in their suggestions.

Author Stephen King replied to Obama's playlist and well, he seems to be a tad bit less impressed. King also chipped in with his suggestions.

Someone posted a compliations of everytime the former President himself broke into a song.

Someone commented on Obama's inclusion of Michelle, alluding to the former President's wife.

Obama frequently shares his fvaourite songs with his followers. He had last year added Prateek Kuhad's music among his favorites.

ALSO READ: Americans Furiously Google 'Prateek Kuhad' after Obama Lists Him in Favorite Music of 2019

Sharing the list on Twitter, Obama wrote how he hopes there's a track or two there that 'does the trick.'

Obama's memoir 'A Promised Land' is expected to provide insight on the former President's thoughts on assembling cabinet, his handling of national and global affairs and finances, his understanding of other world leaders and tackling terrorism among others.


