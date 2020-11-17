The Beatles' 'Michelle' to Beyonce's 'Halo', Barack Obama Shares Playlist That Inspired Him During Presidency

What makes Barack Obama one of our favourites among US Presidents? A good understanding of national/international affairs and a flair for oratory among other things aside, it is having an enviable taste in music too. And former US President Barack Obama just gave us a glimpse of his playlist and well, we agree he does have very good taste!

To mark the release of his memoir 'A Promised Land', Obama posted a picture of his playlist on Twitter. The 44th POTUS' music list definitely comprises of interesting artists including pop stars like Beyonce to John Coltrane to British-American rock band Fleetwood Mac among others.

Obama accompanied the list with a note that said, "Music has always played an important role in my life—and that was especially true during my presidency. In honor of my book hitting shelves tomorrow, I put together this playlist featuring some memorable songs from my administration. Hope you enjoy it."

Music has always played an important role in my life—and that was especially true during my presidency. In honor of my book hitting shelves tomorrow, I put together this playlist featuring some memorable songs from my administration. Hope you enjoy it. pic.twitter.com/xWiNQiZzN0 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 16, 2020

The music list includes several inspirational classics that the former President seems to enjoy such as Aretha Franklin’s cover of “The Weight,” Bruce Springsteen’s “The Rising” and Frank Sinatra's "Luck be a Lady". Stevie Wonder’s “Sir Duke” and “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours”, John Coltrane’s rendition of “My Favorite Things” and Eminem's "Lose Yourself" also find mention in the playlist.

The former President's list was met with mixed reactions as while some loved the list as it was, a few other also put in their suggestions.

Author Stephen King replied to Obama's playlist and well, he seems to be a tad bit less impressed. King also chipped in with his suggestions.

Great list, but kinda mellow. How about some James Brown and Jerry Lee Lewis? — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 16, 2020

Coolest President ever! Couldn't possibly love this man any more. — David Bourbon (@BornABourbon) November 16, 2020

Someone posted a compliations of everytime the former President himself broke into a song.

Thank you @BarackObama for this playlist.And this one 🎵🎶🎵https://t.co/MkZow6jdHP — Michèle Drechsler (@mdrechsler) November 16, 2020

Total Boss! Can’t wait for the book tomorrow. Will add it to the other ones you wrote along with Becoming @MichelleObama. — Candace Byrd (@ByrdCandace) November 16, 2020

Someone commented on Obama's inclusion of Michelle, alluding to the former President's wife.

I see what you did there with the Beatles ;) — George StroumbouloPHÒulos 🐺 (@strombo) November 16, 2020

Obama frequently shares his fvaourite songs with his followers. He had last year added Prateek Kuhad's music among his favorites.

Sharing the list on Twitter, Obama wrote how he hopes there's a track or two there that 'does the trick.'

Obama's memoir 'A Promised Land' is expected to provide insight on the former President's thoughts on assembling cabinet, his handling of national and global affairs and finances, his understanding of other world leaders and tackling terrorism among others.