The Best Boy? Maharasthra Police Dog Who Helped Solve 365 Cases Paid Tribute After Demise

The police and army dogs are helpful in an extremely special way. A Beed dog who was found by Maharashtra Police, who has been in service for years has now bid farewell to the world.

The canine colleague named Rocky died on Sunday, August 16. As per the information shared by Beed police, Rocky, the trusted canine colleague, has helped Maharashtra's Beed police in solving 365 cases. On his passing away, he received a teary farewell from his colleagues and officials of Mumbai Police.

Informing about the sad demise of their colleague, the Beed police wrote, “At 4 pm today, Rocky, our canine companion and colleague passed away due to a long illness. He had helped in the solving of 365 cases. The Beed Police family is deeply pained by his demise. A tribute was paid to the brave dog”.

They also shared multiple pictures from the farewell ceremony of their canine friend.

Maharashtra’s Home Minister Anil Deshmukh also shared a teary goodbye note for Rocky, mentioning his years of service to the Mumbai Police. Thanking the dog for his contribution, Deshmukh shared a series of tweets.

खांद्याला खांदा लावून काम करणारा एक प्रामाणिक योद्धा आम्ही रॉकीच्या जाण्याने गमावला आहे. त्यांच्या निधनाचे वृत्त मन हेलावून टाकणारे आहे. रॉकीने केलेली कामगिरी माझ्यासह बीड पोलीस दलाच्या मनात सदैव घर करून राहील. (३/३) pic.twitter.com/HUXS7fxahX — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) August 16, 2020

Rocky was laid to rest with complete government honour and respect. He was one of those dogs who are specially trained to assist police and other law-enforcement personnel. They put their contribution in various services, including searching drugs and explosives, finding important evidence and tracing criminals.