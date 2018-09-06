GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
3-min read

The BJP MLA Who Said He Will 'Kidnap Girls for Boys' Has FINALLY Apologised

About time.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:September 6, 2018, 10:34 AM IST
The BJP MLA Who Said He Will 'Kidnap Girls for Boys' Has FINALLY Apologised
(Image: Twitter, PTI)
Mumbai BJP MLA Ram Kadam apparently REALLY cares for our desi boys.  In fact, so much so that he offered to ‘kidnap girls’ for boys if their proposals got rejected.

However, the BJP MLA has since apologised for his 'doctored' remarks and expressed regrets for hurting the sentiments of women.




But it obviously did no go down well with the Maharashtra State Commission for Women. Vijaya Rahatkar, the chairperson for the Commission, said that they have taken a suo moto cognizance of BJP MLA Ram Kadam's objectionable statement against women and issued a notice to him to explain his stand in eight days.


In a now-viral video of Dahi Handi celebrations in Ghatkopar, the BJP MLA is seen saying this.





In the video, a boy approached the MLA and told him that he needed Kadam’s help after a girl rejected his proposal. To which Kadam replied that he would help the boy 100 percent. Kadam asked the boy to bring his parents and after their due consent he would kidnap the girl and bring her to the boy for marriage.

Later, the BJP MLA even gave his phone number to the crowd, asking them to call him in case they needed any such help.

The video, shared by NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad, has met with sharp criticism from politicians and the public with everyone slamming the MLA for his comments.


























