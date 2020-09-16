BUZZ

The Booker Prize Mistakenly Announced 'Winner' on its Website But All is Forgiven Because it’s 2020

The Booker Prize cleared the air, stating that it happened due to a technical glitch.

Booker Prizes on Tuesday released a shortlist for this year’s nominations. But, people witnessed something unusual when they opened the website of the Booker Prizes. What happened was one of the shortlisted authors, Brandon Taylor, was shown as the winner.

A Twitter user brought this to the attention of the Booker Prize and other netizens, saying, “Are @TheBookerPrizes aware that their website currently announces the winner of this year's prize, on the day the shortlist was announced!?” He even congratulated Taylor on his win.

Responding to his tweet, Taylor said that it must be a mistake, adding that he does not think that the Booker Prize have even chosen a winner as of now. He has been shortlisted for his book Real Life.

The Booker Prize cleared the air, stating that it happened due to a technical glitch. They even informed that the jury has not yet met to select a winner, asserting that the error has been rectified.

A user said that he thought that the surfacing of Taylor’s name due to a technical error has doomed his chances.

Another person said, “Now the winner is definitely going to be La La Land.” Take a look at other reactions:

The prize is given every year to any fiction writer whose work is published in the United Kingdom or Ireland and written in English. Initially, only English-language writers from the UK and Ireland were shortlisted. However, from 2014, English-language writers from worldwide became eligible for this award.

This year’s shortlist includes Dubai-based Indian origin author Avni Doshi and Zimbabwean author Tsitsi Dangarembga. Doshi has featured on the list because of her fiction Burnt Sugar. On the other hand, Dangarembga has been shortlisted for This Mournable Body.

The other books on the list are The New Wilderness by Diane Cook, The Shadow King by Maaza Mengiste and Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart.

The winner will be announced on November 17.

