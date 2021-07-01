The Boston Dynamics Robot 'Spot' Challenged Boyband BTS to a Dance-Off

What do you think K-pop boyband BTS’ hardest choreography is? Is it ‘On’ ‘Fire’ or ‘Blood Sweat and Tears’? As thousands of K-pop fans and dancers mirror moves and learn the tough choreographies year after year when the boyband releases a song with iconic moves, there is an unlikely contender trying to make their moves ‘smooth like butter.’ It’s the Boston Dynamic’s dancing robot, Spot. The dancing robot which is both the Internet’s favorite robot dancing sensation, as well as something out of a dystopian nightmare, in January this year had posted a video dancing to a BTS’ song. The dance was a mini-celebrating by Boston Dynamics after having become part of the Hyundai group this year. Titled ‘Spot’s On It,’ the video showed Spot ‘grooving’ to BTS’ song ‘IONIQ: I’m On It.’

In June, a secondary video released to show boyband BTS collaborating with Spot and interacting with him to formally induct the Boston Dynamic robo-dog into the Hyundai family. While interacting with Spot, RM asks Spot if they know any dance moves of BTS, and to “show us" kicking off a mini-dance off. Following Spot showing off some moves, J-Hope asks Spot if he can mirror the dance steps to ‘Boy With Love’ pre-chorus by performing it. Spot obliges. Then J-Hope and Jimin show off even more moves which Spot then mimicks the dances, as Namjoon sums it up, “precisely."

The all-boy group from South Korea, known to belt out universally bestselling dance hits with awe-inspiring synchronisation in their movement in MVs like, “Fire", “Not Today", “Dope", “Mic Drop", says it would be a toss-up between their 2018 song “Idol" and last year’s “ON" when it comes to selecting their hardest number. For the seven-member band it would seem a big task to even narrow down the count to two, given that they’ve hardly churned out anything yet that doesn’t mesmerise their ever-growing fan base.

Right now, as their new single “Butter" continues to break records, BTS, or Bangtan Sonyeondan, are touching the skies of massive success as no other group has done in recent times anywhere in the world, riding a wave few musicians have done in the history of popular music.

In the era of inclusivity, when the world is constantly looking for new twists in entertainment, the band has struck a fresh appeal with their difficult yet perfectly synchronised, pleasant-to-the-eyes dancing skills and, of course, their music that they compose.

