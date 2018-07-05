English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
The Cat Who Predicted Six World Cup Outcomes Correctly Has Died
Another one bites the dust.
Source: Twitter.
A stray ginger cat won millions of hearts in soccer-frenzied China by correctly predicting the winners of seven out of 10 World Cup matches in the past.
This psychic cat died of a heart disease on Monday, prompting thousands of fans to leave condolence messages online.
Known by the name of Baidian’er the cat – which means “white spot” in Chinese, which refers to the patch of white fur under the creature's nose – was the chosen tournament oracle for the FIFA World Cup that kicked off last month.
The cat doesn’t go prancing about bars to place any bets, in case you were wondering.
Instead, according to the Strait Times, museum staff would put two bowls of food in front of the cat, each with the national flag of the countries competing in the game.
Whichever bowl oracle Baidian'er ate from first, would be the feline goddess' predicted winner of the game. As for her reward for predicting correctly? Dried fish.
Baidian’er drew a huge following on social media after he got it right six times in a row – including Croatia beating Argentina, and Argentina’s late win over Nigeria – after which photos of the “psychic cat” went viral over the internet.
That doesn't come as much of a surprise considering a 'psychic' octopus has been sitting upon the fate of World Cup already. Or at least, was.
Thankfully, this oracle cat didn't endure the same fate as Japan's psychic octopus who was cooked and eaten up eventually.
Tragedy struck nonetheless and on Monday morning, when the museum staff reported that after being taken seriously ill, Baidianr succumbed to her maladies after all.
End of an era, one would say?
Worry not, because as the legend goes the show must go and the legacy must be carried on. And so, a second cat has stepped up to take the throne, risen to take the challenge.
Changtuir, the second cat, has already chosen the winning bowl on two consecutive occasions.
