Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
3-min read

The Confusing Tale of How #BoycottMalaysia Lead to a War Between Indians and Malaysians

Do Indians want to boycott Malaysia? Or do Malaysians want Indians to boycott their country? The story is confusing.

Shreya Basak | News18.com@ShreyaBasak5

Updated:October 2, 2019, 10:31 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
The Confusing Tale of How #BoycottMalaysia Lead to a War Between Indians and Malaysians
(Twitter)

It's not unusual for a hashtag that's often filled with hate to trend on Twitter. What is unusual about this particular hashtag-- #BoycottMalaysia-- is that it has managed to divide two countries that are somewhat unlikely enemies.

While #BoycottMalaysia started trending on Twitter, no one could figure out what exactly happened-- Do Indians want to boycott Malaysia? Or do Malaysians want Indians to boycott their country? Well, both.

The story of this hashtag is quite confusing.

A speech by Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Bin Mohamad at the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly irked a few Indians. In his speech, the Malaysian PM raised the issue of Kashmir along with Turkey and China. His remarks accusing India of “invading and occupying the country” of Jammu and Kashmir have not particularly gone down well for many Indians, who have supported the abrogation of Article 370.

In his speech, the Malaysian PM had said, "Now, despite the UN resolution on Jammu and Kashmir, the country has been invaded and occupied". He further urged India to "work with Pakistan to resolve this problem."

One of his tweets added fury to the fire. He said, "The helplessness of the world in stopping atrocities inflicted on the Rohingyas in Myanmar had reduced the regard for the resolution of the UN. Now, despite UN resolution on Jammu and Kashmir, the country has been invaded and occupied."

His statements outraged several Indians, who took to Twitter to express resentment against his observation on the Kashmir issue.

 

Now, this is where the story takes a turn.  In a quick comeback, Malaysians urged the angry Indian nationalists to go ahead and #BoycottMalaysia.

The hashtag is still trending, with more and more hatred every minute.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram