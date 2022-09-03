The Content Capital of India? 1 in 3 Residents of Chhattisgarh's Tulsi Village is a YouTuber

Who do you want to be when you grow up? We have all answered this question as kids. The usual suspects are doctor, pilot, and even astronaut. Occasionally, you’ll find an actor/sportsperson or two. But if you ask this question to a tween or teen in Chhattisgarh’s Tulsi village, odds are you’ll get the reply — YouTuber.

It’s not an idle dream either and of the 3,000 residents in this village, around a thousand are successful YouTubers, the oldest being an 85-year-old grandmother and the youngest a 15-year-old boy. And there’s no hint of competition here as all YouTubers in this village, located 45km from state capital Raipur, while owning individual channels, collaborate with each other for content and even help the rookies set up shop.

When News18 reached the village, business was in full swing. We were told that shooting and production of a video were being carried out at a house nearby. The oldest actor was a woman named Bisahin, 85, and the youngest was a teen named Rahul.

The YouTubers often get together and decide mutually on the content. Next comes the selection of actors to star in the video and the villagers promptly agree to play their part.

Pyarelal, 55, used to act in Ramlila plays in the village, but today he is famous beyond his village too. Rahul, 15, has his own YouTube channel and boasts of lakh of subscribers. Madhu Kosale uploads her songs on her YouTube channel and also acts in content produced by fellow villagers.

It’s not just praise that the villagers are earning but many also manage to make money off the endeavour. The villagers even share equiptment like camera and mic. Chetan Nayak, a resident of the village, says no one here has received formal training in dance or acting, but they learn from each other.

With thousands of videos and millions of views, here’s to many more for this village of YouTubers.

