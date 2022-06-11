The Country Where a Pack of Condoms Costs a Staggering Rs 60,000

With so many advancements in the field of medicine, there are several ways to prevent pregnancies. From condoms to contraceptive pills, people can opt for the most convenient method to avoid pregnancies. However, all people have the same luxury.

In Venezuela, abortion is illegal and the prices of methods of contraception are skyrocketing here. For a pack of condoms, people in Venezuela spend up to Rs 60,000. And despite such a price, people crowd outside the shop to buy them. The prices of contraceptive pills are equally exorbitant.

Abortion rules are very strict in the country. If anyone is caught aborting a fetus, they are strictly punished. Local brand contraceptive pills are also available in the Venezuelan market, but they are not completely safe. Hence, people buy contraceptive pills from foreign brands no matter what the cost.

They say that instead of going to jail, it is better to buy contraception by spending money. Some reports say that some people spend almost half their salaries on contraceptives like condoms and pills every month.

