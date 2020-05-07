The Creator of Instagram's Popular 'Guess the Gibberish' Filter Shares Story Behind It

Instagram is home to a number of artificial reality (AR) filters, with most of them coming to their popular front during the COVID-19 lockdown. These days, Instagrammers are trying their hands on different AR filters, including Glitter, Moodytones, Golden Glitter and Chromatic Pulse.

One of the most popular filters among them is the new Guess the Gibberish challenge, which has taken the entire world by storm. The filter throws random phrases and idioms in gibberish, which has to be placed in order. Most of the celebrities have tried this new filter, including Anushka Sharma and Kriti Sanon.

The challenge was created by Christopher Gu, who has also been a father to almost 20 other filters. In his interaction with Hindustan Times, Christopher shares insights behind the popular AR filter.

Explaining the idea that inspired him to create it, Christopher said that he watched a video where a bunch of YouTubers was playing a game called Incohearent.

Taking an idea from the video, he planned to design an AR filter similar to the game. If you go through the YouTube videos for Incohearent, you might find an uncanny resemblance in the layout and concept.

While there are many filters available online, not all of them are as popular as Guess the Gibberish.

When Christopher was asked about the story behind his success, he revealed, “I dm’d Jenn McAllister and Elle Mills about the filter I made and how I got inspired by the video they were in”. The YouTubers tried the new challenge and posted stories about it.

Many other influencers and celebrities followed the league, making it viral within a short span.



Christopher has created many other AR filters, including bubble wrap, roast me, never have I ever and karaoke roulette.

