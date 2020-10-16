'The Crown' Actress Emma Corrin 'Stole' a Prop from Sets of the Hit Show. Here's What it Was

In a rather unbelievable incident, actress Emma Corrin – who will be seen playing the role of late Princess Diana in the upcoming fourth season of The Crown – has confessed that she had stolen a prop of her character from the sets of the show.

As quoted by the Independent, she said, “So the scene we were doing was in Diana’s room or something, and there was just like loads of jewellery in a jewellery box and there was a gold chain. So I stole the gold chain, which I wear.”

For those who may not be aware, the upcoming scene of The Crown is set during Margaret Thatcher’s time in office as the Prime Minister.

Her co-actor Josh O’Connor, who plays the role of Prince Charles in the series, in a rather witty tone said that Emma’s act had created an “absolute outrage”. Emphasising on his point in a funny tone, he added, “It came from the V&A and she’s nicked it and everyone’s looking for it!”

In this season of The Crown, the audiences will also see Gillian Anderson play the role of Thatcher, along with returning cast-members Olivia Colman, who will be seen as Queen Elizabeth II and Tobias Menzies, who is going to play Prince Phillip. Apart from them, Helena Bonham Carter will also play the same role as she played in season 3. Her role has been that of Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowden.

The show is going to be released on November 15 this year on Netflix. The Crown is a historical drama television series that primarily focuses on the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. The show is said to have come out of the film The Queen and 2013 stage play The Audience.

In the previous season, the period between 1964 and 1977 was shown. This included Harold Wilson's two terms as the prime minister.

The upcoming fourth season is said to have included Margaret Thatcher's premiership and will also introduce Lady Diana Spencer.