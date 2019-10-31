The Curious Case of Delhi's Missing Buildings Shown Through Before and After Diwali Photos

As the air quality in Delhi-NCR continues to remain severe, several Delhiites took to Twitter to share before and after images of the city which show exactly how bad (and potentially dangerous) the current situation is.

The air quality in several parts of Northern India, especially the Delhi-NCR region, continues to be poor and even hazardous owing to winds blowing in thick smoke from agricultural fires in Punjab and Haryana. Of course, incessant burning of crackers before, during and after Diwali in the national capital did not help.

At 8 am on Thursday, the city's air quality index stood at 408, which is slightly better than 415 at 8 pm on Wednesday. After countless warnings, social media campaigns, heartfelt urges and apparent measures on part of the government, several Delhiites chose to turn a deaf ear and burst crackers anyway. In fact, we even came across a few tweets and Instagram posts where users encouraged others to burst crackers, in the name of "tradition" and "religion."

To top it off, some even rubbished notions that crackers could lead to pollution or could contribute to the plummeting air quality index in the city. Of course, what difference can a little smoke from crackers make? A rocket or two surely wouldn't hurt anyone?

It wouldn't be wrong to define this very attitude as resulting in a snowball effect. Clearly, many thought the same and as some of us tried desperately to keep the smog outside at bay by keeping our windows shut, others indulged in Diwali fun and frolic the only way they know how - by bursting crackers, crackers which were purportedly banned.

The impact was evident the next day, as most of us experienced itchiness and burning sensation in our eyes while some complained of dry throat. On Twitter, people have been sharing images taken before and after Diwali, which proves the consequence that our collective actions have had over the environment. Take a look:

The impact of firecrackers on air pollution 👇 on #Diwali day. Picture 1: taken at 7pm before firecrackers bursting started Picture 2: taken at 10pm after more than 2 hours of firecrackers bursting pic.twitter.com/3zdDhNEhHe — Alok K N Mishra TOI (@AlokKNMishraTOI) October 28, 2019

Pre- and post-Diwali rooftop photos capturing #Delhi #AirQuality (admittedly photos taken at different times of day, but still)! pic.twitter.com/LZfwqSlrow — Isha Berry (@ishaberry2) October 29, 2019

Delhi before and after diwali, Guys wear mask , drink lot of water and avoid to go on jogging 😣😣😣. #DelhiPollution #DelhiSmog #Delhi pic.twitter.com/HCBI70mMpw — Bhavana chaudhary (@Bhavana09798359) October 30, 2019

No Joke here. First picture is before Diwali firework second after firework. This is third dayin Delhi after Diwali without Sun. pic.twitter.com/YFDnTxmfJE — Ramta Jogi (@iamataurr) October 30, 2019

Hate to break it to you, but we're pretty much responsible for the miserable photos that you see above.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.