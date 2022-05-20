The Curious Case of Japanese Man Stealing Chair from ACP's Office in Bengaluru

A Japanese student, who came to Bengaluru in 2019 to learn English, stole a chair from the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) for a fascinating reason. The 31-year-old student named Hirotoshi Tanaka wants the police to book him for the offence so that he could stay in India for longer and seek justice in a 2019 case quashed by the Karnataka High Court, he told The Indian Express. A case had been filed against Tanaka after he assaulted the principal of an English coaching centre he was studying in. Tanaka told the publication that on November 13, 2019, he got into a heated argument with the principal as he was allegedly told to work for the centre’s promotion. Tanaka added that he pushed and shouted at the principal who then allegedly threatened him that he wouldn’t be able to stay in Bengaluru anymore considering his behaviour. Hearing this, Tanaka lost his cool and ended up hitting the principal, he told The Indian Express.

After the principal filed a complaint, Tanaka was summoned and told to write an apology by the police. “Since the case pertained to an illegal job, I told him (the principal) to return the tuition fee, failing which I will take it up with FRRO (Foreigners Regional Registration Office),” said Tanaka.

According to Tanaka, the police told him that they will set up a meeting at the RT Nagar police station. However, he claimed that police arrested him as he waited for the principal. Tanaka said he was allegedly put behind bars and his phone was confiscated.

Tanaka shared he was released in December 2019 and did not have any money to even arrange his meals. “I did not have money and slept in parks,” he told the publication. While out on bail, Tanaka highlighted that he was allegedly asked for a bribe of Rs 8,500 by a police officer from the RT police station in exchange for his confiscated bag. The Japanese also claimed that the owner of the coaching station had allegedly bribed the police before they arrested him.

An aggrieved Tanaka approached the state human rights panel seeking an investigation into the matter after his case was quashed by the high court on November 2, 2020. Last month, Tanaka also took the matter to the human rights commission and a hearing was scheduled. However, it had to be postponed after the police did not send a report on the case.

With Tanaka’s visa set to expire on February 28, he found a way to stay in India and pursue his case against the officers. The Japanese stole a chair from the ACP’s office to get booked and ensure justice in the case before returning to his country.

But, the police informed that they didn’t file a case against him for the petty offence as he is already in violation of the Passport Act and Foreigners Act. They said that the FRRO had asked him to return by February 28 but he is adamant on staying and wants to get arrested.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.