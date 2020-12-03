The Curious Case of Monolith in US and Europe Sparks Twitter Meme Fest

The mystery around the metallic monolith continues to deepen as it appears and disappears in multiple locations around the US and Europe. The metallic monolith was first spotted in November in a remote part of Utah in the US. After that, the object was spotted in Romania and now it has reportedly reached California.

Utah’s Department of Public Safety officers stumbled upon the mysterious monolith in the middle of rural countryside in November this year. It was a routine event, when the officers who were flying by in a helicopter spotted the object in the middle of the desert.

The structure was between 10 and 12 feet high. It also did not seem like it was randomly dropped but had been deliberately placed there. Few days later, it was spotted on Batca Doamnei Hill at Piatra Neamt city in Romania. It was just a few metres away from a popular Romanian archaeological landmark, the Petrodava Dacian Fortress, which was built around 82 BC and AD 106 by the Dacian people of ancient Europe.

Now the third monolith has been spotted this time on Pine Mountain in Atascadero, California.

BREAKING - Monolith appears on Atascadero’s Pine Mountain, CA. pic.twitter.com/3LrcNOR6p5 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 2, 2020

With all the frenzy surrounding the monolith and its mystery, netizens including social media teams of big brands, have come up with hilarious memes. Online shopping brand Amazon replaced the monolith with its brand package of a similar structure and captioned it, "We can neither confirm nor deny that we had anything to do with the disappearance."

We can neither confirm nor deny that we had anything to do with the disappearance. pic.twitter.com/GdDQSfBYZE — Amazon (@amazon) December 2, 2020

Nagpur police's social media team took the opportunity to use the attention towards monolith, replacing it by the more important traffic lights. Captioning the image the Nagpur Police said,

"A pole with three shiny lights appears across the city. This 'monolith' deserves most of the attention! #RoadSafety #NagpurPolice."

A pole with three shiny lights appears across the city.This 'monolith' deserves most of the attention!#RoadSafety#NagpurPolice pic.twitter.com/9EBGb0YYGA — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) December 2, 2020

American fast food giant McDonald's modified the monolith with its typical drive through ordering kiosk and captioned it, "welcome to McDonald's what can i get you?"

welcome to McDonald's what can i get you? pic.twitter.com/iIgd8J5QIW — McRib is Back (@McDonalds) December 1, 2020

Replying to this tweet, Cadbury Oreo said, "We'll take one OREO McFlurry, please!"

We'll take one OREO McFlurry, please! pic.twitter.com/eyyZVwksNv — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) December 1, 2020

Meanwhile beer brand Budweiser enhanced the monolith image and showed it as a refrigerator containing its beer bottles and said, "Monolith mystery solved: it's a beer fridge"

Monolith mystery solved: it's a beer fridge pic.twitter.com/AD7SQwDe6g — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) December 1, 2020

Tech company IBM posted this tweet regarding monolith and said, "The monolith didn't disappear, it just came home."

The monolith didn't disappear, it just came home. pic.twitter.com/aJyv8GCbmZ — IBM (@IBM) December 2, 2020

Take a look at some more hilarious monolith memes here:

Shit, the Monolith has reappeared in my kitchen pic.twitter.com/pKpaZWYsfI — Joe Lepore (@jplepore) December 2, 2020

Four unidentified men were the ones who removed the shiny silver monolith from the middle of the remote area of the Utah desert, claimed an eye-witness on Tuesday.

Photographer Ross Bernards from Colorado wrote a detailed post on Instagram where he gave an eye-witness account of how four men came out of nowhere and dismantled the structure and took it away on a wheelbarrow. Bernard also attached several photographs of the incident of the men breaking down the monolith.