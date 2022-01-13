'The Dark Knight' Had a Weird Scene With Joker, Harvey Dent That Fans Have Just Noticed

There are some movies that, in spite of their legendary status, will have a few moments that will make you go, “What were the makers thinking”. Even the best of films suffer from one or two scenes that make no sense and with the advent of and widespread use of social media, it has now become easy for audiences to point them out. One film that is bearing the brunt is Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight that came out in 2008. You have to be wondering what could be wrong with this universally acclaimed superhero movie. It is about one particular scene where the Joker, played by the late Heath Ledger, visits Harvey Dent, played by Aaron Eckhart, at the hospital disguised as a nurse. In the scene, Harvey Dent is hospitalised after an explosion burns half of his face. As he wakes up in his bed, he notices a nurse beside him but strangely enough, does not realise that the nurse is actually the Joker himself until he takes off his surgical mask.

Viewers can see Dent looking up at the Joker before he pulls off his face mask to show his entire face, after which Dent recognises him and starts flinching angrily in his bed. This scene is difficult to digest for audiences as the white face paint and the smudged eyes of the iconic villain would be a dead giveaway for anyone.

A user recently took to Twitter to point out the blatantly obvious.

rewatching the dark knight and im crying at how harvey dent ain’t know it was the Joker until he took off the mask 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/tL3UMmTgqz— kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) January 8, 2022

The tweet has racked up almost 50,000 retweets and currently has over 388,000 likes. Several users were of the same opinion and one user was surprised as to how this scene got past multiple editors, cast members, and producers. Some took to more hilarious takes on the scene as one user said, “He already knew he was the joker, he was just mad that Joker was no longer following recommended CDC guidelines." Yet another user was critical of the entire movie as a whole when he wrote “The Dark Knight is actually pretty sloppy, with a bunch of annoying things like this that people somehow just ignore. Like a school bus that drives OUT OF A BANK and just joins a caravan, no questions asked."

Harvey Dent not recognizing joker til he took his mask off is always hilarious to me— Silk (@SilkSamuraii) January 10, 2022

the funniest part of the dark knight is when harvey dent is in the hospital bed and freaks out when joker takes off the mask 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭— patrick (@patrickthegooat) January 7, 2022

That scene aside, The Dark Knight is still considered not just the best Batman movie but one of the best superhero movies ever made. It starred Christian Bale as the iconic superhero, Batman.

