The 'Dead' Man in Jaipur Police's Kiki Challenge Warning is Alive and Getting Phone Calls

Kiki, you are alive?

Anurag Verma | News18.com@kitAnurag

Updated:August 6, 2018, 6:02 PM IST
Image credits: Jaipur Police / Twitter
Kiki challenge may not be dying anytime soon but a Kochi resident has. Or at least that's what a tweet from the Jaipur Police suggests.

The #InMyFeelings challenge (or Kiki challenge) was originally kicked off by comedian @theshiggyshow on his Instagram account, but soon, people started leaping out of their vehicles to complete the viral trend.

Indians too boarded the meme bus and tried replicating the challenge.

Given the risks involved in the challenge, cops from Mumbai, UP, Vadodara, in their unique, quirky ways issued out warnings to the citizens against imitating the challenge.

But it was an ad published by Jaipur Police that got everyone's attention. The cops from Jaipur used the picture of a man with a garland around his neck to warn the youth against the dangers of participating in the challenge. And someone just got the shock of his life.

"In loving memory of KK. Loving boyfriend to KiKi, died while doing the Shiggy (February 1995 - July 2018)," the ad read.

The only catch here? The 30-year-old Jawahar Subhash Chandra (the man in the ad) is pretty much alive and amused to see himself on Jaipur Police's tweet.

"I started receiving calls from random people asking me if I was okay and if my family is okay. If I leave my phone for an hour I get about 6-7 missed calls from people, sometimes old friends. Even my parents are getting calls asking if I am okay. The fact that people thought I died even helped me revive a few old friendships," Chandra told to The News Minute.

But why did the Jaipur police use a photo of a Kochi resident? Turns out, Chandra had modelled back in 2008 and his photo was available on the Shutterstock. It is worth noting that the photo used by the cops was legally purchased.

Confirming this, Commissioner Sanjay Agarwal told Decccan Chronicle that their social media team had done nothing wrong. “It is not illegal. Our social media team has bought the photo from a website," he told.

With no plans of taking the ad down, the commissioner added, "This was just a public awareness campaign to give people a jolt and ask them not to do such silly things."

Earlier, Mumbai Police warned the netizens about the challenge. "Not just a risk for you but your act can put life of others at risk too. Desist from public nuisance or face the music !"





Cops from other states soon followed the suit.





