This is How You Can Dress up Like the Fly on Mike Pence's Head This Halloween

The brief appearance of a fly stole the show from Wednesday night's vice presidential debate between US Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Senator Kamala Harris.

One of the many key moments from the debate was a fly — not on the wall though! A stray housefly sat for several minutes on Pence's white hair, hanging on as he shook his head and parried with Harris over race and criminal justice — providing comic fodder for late-night hosts and Twitter users alike. Biden's campaign sold flyswatters to capitalize on the buzz.

Over the next couple of hours the buzzing fly became the talking point of the world and so much that it had its own Twitter account named as the "Mike Pence's Fly" with an eclectic(for lack of a better word) mix of tweets.

Now, the humble fly on Pence's hair has been an inspiration for a Halloween costume on a US lingerie website called 3Wishes.

The silver-coloured wig with a small fly on it has been termed 'Debate Fly Wig' priced at $49.95 (Rs 3652).

The product description reads, "Make your head great again! Look fly and steal the spotlight at your next party with this Debate Fly Wig, perfect for when being a fly on the wall just won't do! You'll want to get caught in the crossfire with this special item featuring a deluxe, high-quality silver white wig with an attached, oversized black fly and Flag lapel pin included! Suit and plexiglass partition not included."

Twitter too buzzed with netizens wishing to don themselves in the eccentric look of Mike Pence even before the site put up the Fly Wing.

Anxiously waiting for the Mike Pence and his hair fly couples Halloween costumes — Tori Fox (@theMandaTorian) October 8, 2020

If Halloween existed this year I’d go as Mike Pence’s hair fly. Still might. — Anne White (@AnneWhite4) October 8, 2020

who wants to be mike pence’s hair to my fly on Halloween this year — lottie 💫 (@charlotte5258) October 8, 2020

Can’t wait for all the Mike Pence Hair Fly halloween costumes. — Justin Lanier (@j_lanier) October 8, 2020

wait should i be mike pence for halloween my hair is blonde i’ll just stick a fly on my hair? no or? thots? — Renn Tyler (@RennTyler_) October 8, 2020

Some even joked about the need to test the fly for coronavirus, as it had skirted the plexiglass partitions separating the candidates and moderator, reports AP.