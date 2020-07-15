Biggest Fan of James Bond? Delhi's Vikas Has Changed His Name Officially

How far can you go for the love of your favourite hero or a fictional character? Tattoo their name on your body, put up their poster in your room, make them your wallpaper? But a man from Delhi has gone beyond all this.

Vikas Kardam, 33, has officially changed his name to James Bond, a famous fictional spy in British author Ian Fleming's work. Living in West Delhi with his wife and 3-year-old daughter, Kardam is happy with his decision , unlike people around him, including his wife, the Times of India reported. His wife is concerned that the name change might get him trolled.

Ever since he changed his name, Kardam has been getting a lot of attention and he isn't despising it. He admits that idea of changing his name occurred as a joke initially, but he realised that he could relate with this name more than his own name Vikas.

It was in September 2019 that he thought of changing his name and started the official paperwork in April. However, the process got delayed due to the coronavirus lockdown. After much delay, his dream has come true and his dream has come true and Vikas is now James Bond.