3-MIN READ

The Devil's Taking? Lake Piru Where Naya Rivera Was Found Has Been Site of Tragedies Since 90s

Image credits: Associated Press/Flickr/tomsaint1.

Naya Rivera who went missing, was found dead Lake Piru. In Finnish and Spanish the word 'Piru' is associated with the devil.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 14, 2020, 10:13 AM IST
The body of actress Naya Rivera, known for her role in Glee, was found at at Southern California lake, Lake Piru.

Ventura County Sheriff's officials confirmed at an afternoon news conference that the body that search crews found floating in the northeast corner of Lake Piru earlier in the day was that of the 33-year-old Rivera.

The discovery came five days after Rivera disappeared on Lake Piru, where her son was found on July 8 asleep and alone on a rented pontoon boat, authorities said.

Authorities said the following day that they believed Rivera had drowned, and they had shifted to working to find her body rather than find her alive. Her body has now been sent for an autopsy.

On July 8, when news of the disappearance of Riveria at Lake Piru broke, several people came out on social media to describe how unsafe the lake was, and how despite multiple drownings in the past, nobody had bothered to put up signs.

A viral thread on Twitter detailed how the lake had 'whirlpools' and the user commented how she lost a young family member in the lake, years ago.

Many people backed up her claim.

There is even an online petition on Change.org to put up warning signs.

In Finnish and Spanish the word 'piru' is associated with the devil.

The LA Times had reported on the high number of cases of drowning in the lake.

Rivera had experience boating on the lake in Los Padres National Forest, authorities said. Surveillance video shows Rivera and her son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, leaving on the rented boat.

When the boat failed to return, its vendor found the vessel drifting in the northern end of the lake late Wednesday afternoon with the boy asleep on board, about three hours after it was first taken out. The boy told investigators that he and his mother had been swimming and he got back into the boat but she didn't, according to a sheriff's office statement.

The boy was wearing a life vest, and another life jacket was found in the boat along with Rivera's purse and identification.

