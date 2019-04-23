English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Celebrate Prince Louis' First Birthday With Adorable Photos
Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate have released three new photographs of their youngest son, Prince Louis, to mark his first birthday on Tuesday.
Image by Reuters.
Two of the photographs show Louis in a woodland setting with moss stuck to his red sweater, while in a third he sports a blue jumper with a picture of a dog on the front.
All were taken this month by Kate at the family's home in Norfolk, eastern England, Kensington Palace said.
Kensington Palace also shared Louis' adorable photos on microblogging site Twitter along with a caption that read:
"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share three new photographs of Prince Louis ahead of his first birthday tomorrow 🎈The photographs were taken earlier this month by The Duchess at their home in Norfolk."
Louis, who is fifth in line to the throne, has a five-year-old brother, Prince George, and three-year-old sister, Princess Charlotte.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share three new photographs of Prince Louis ahead of his first birthday tomorrow 🎈— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 22, 2019
The photographs were taken earlier this month by The Duchess at their home in Norfolk. pic.twitter.com/VOJ7rhKthz
