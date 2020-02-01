Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

The Economic Survey of India Just Cited Wikipedia as its Data Source and Internet is in Disbelief

A day ahead of the Union Budget 2020, the Economic Survey of India was tabled in Parliament by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:February 1, 2020, 3:03 PM IST
The Economic Survey of India Just Cited Wikipedia as its Data Source and Internet is in Disbelief
File image of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The first rule of Wikipedia is, well, you never use it as your primary source of information.

A day ahead of the Union Budget 2020, the Economic Survey of India was tabled in Parliament by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Introducing the Survey, Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) and its author Krishnamurthy Subramanian said, "The theme for this year's Economic Survey is Wealth Creation."

While the two-volume Survey primarily turned heads for undergoing a lavender makeover, it was brought under scanner on Twitter soon after.

Because believe it or not, the document, which maps the state of India’s economy and is prepared by a team of economists based in India's finance ministry, has cited Wikipedia twice in the Vol. 1 of the survey on pages 150 & 151 respectively.

The first graph showed the number of banks in the global top 100 while the second graph compared the country's GDP with that of China and USA.

Wikipedia aka online encyclopedia, owned and supported by Wikimedia Foundation is a website that is curated and managed by volunteers all across the globe. While Wikipedia may assist you with school and college assignments, using it as your primary data source isn't advisable. For starters, Wikipedia pages are susceptible to vandalism by miscreants on a daily basis - meaning, you may end up extracting factually incorrect data from it. The free website is also constantly undergoing changes every day by users, making it all the more unreliable and unfit to use - especially in sensitive documents such as the Economic Survey of India.

But it did happen, unfortunately.

Baffled by this, several social media users pointed out the usage of Wikipedia along with Survey's screenshots.

The official Twitter handle of Indian National Congress did not shy away from taking shots at the central government.

