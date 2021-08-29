The Empire Vs GoT: Desis Draw Comparisons as Epic Drama Unfolds on Internet

The Empire streaming on Disney+ Hotstar has opened to polarising views from the janta and critics alike. While viewers have lauded the show for being a visual spectacle for its sword fights and epic battle scenes, others have called it a “blatant copy" of Game of Thrones, a show that became a worldwide sensation over the years for its magnitude and larger-than-life sequences. Directed by Mitakshara Kumar, The Empire has Kunal Kapoor playing Babur, who will be seen battling actor Dino Morea as the antagonist Shaibani Khan in the series. Actress Drashti Dhami makes her digital debut with The Empire as Khanzada. Joining them is veteran actress Shabana Azmi playing Begum Aisan Daulat.

When News18.com asked The Empire director Mitakshara Kumar about the comparisons, she said, “I hadn’t seen The Game of Thrones while we were shooting the Empire. I didn’t want to watch it because I didn’t want to get influenced by the show. Now, I have. I saw it in May this year. I quite liked it but that’s more like a fantasy drama. I don’t agree if you just see two people fighting and a battle scene and start making comparisons. But if people are saying it (The Empire) is looking like that then it’s a compliment that I humbly accept."

The audience did draw comparisons between the two shows, however through memes and mockery over microblogging site Twitter.

Not sure if #TheEmpire is Indian Game of Thrones but he already looks like Kunal Drogo pic.twitter.com/ECeB0EwYQU— Sagar (@sagarcasm) August 27, 2021

#TheEmpire Or i can say sasta Game of thrones even dialogues are copied "death is the enemy enemy always" win rings a sound in ears "what do we say to death not today" most of the battle scenes look copiedGOT>>>>>>> pic.twitter.com/3l6fxaE75h— Jatin ( Attorney of Handon ) (@JatinShipHandon) August 27, 2021

The directorial resemblance, the similarities in the color treatment, the makeup and costume, opening credits between #TheEmpire and #GameofThrones is so uncanny!!!— Tamal (@TAMAL88672) August 28, 2021

#TheEmpire is Very much boring. Not even a single exciting moment. Several scenes are rip-off from #GameofThrones & #Padmavat.#TheEmpireStreamingNow— Movie Buzz (@_MovieBuzz) August 27, 2021

#TheEmpire review: Cheap, crude and classless Game of Thrones wannabe. Dino can't act after all these years, Shabana doesn't do her acting prowess any justice by starring in this. Switched off after the first episode, Yawn-worthy.#TheEmpire — Delhi Decoded (@DelhiDecoded) August 27, 2021

Not all were harsh on the show.

#TheEmpire ka setup looks better than Game of Thrones ka setup. Pehle 2 episodes toh sahi hai, chalo yeh weekend toh set hai ✌🏻— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) August 28, 2021

#TheEmpire on #hotstar is a good watch, game of thrones feels are there but then as a nation with such rich history we should have celebrated such stories long back— Aniruddha Chatterjee (@Aniruddha15) August 28, 2021

