CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#Paralympics
Home » News » Buzz » The Empire Vs GoT: Desis Draw Comparisons as Epic Drama Unfolds on Internet
2-MIN READ

The Empire Vs GoT: Desis Draw Comparisons as Epic Drama Unfolds on Internet

The Empire Game of Thrones comparisons rock the Internet / Disney + Hostar photo.

The Empire Game of Thrones comparisons rock the Internet / Disney + Hostar photo.

When News18.com asked The Empire director Mitakshara Kumar about the comparisons with GoT, she said, 'I hadn’t seen The Game of Thrones while we were shooting the Empire. I didn’t want to watch it because I didn’t want to get influenced by the show. Now, I have.'

The Empire streaming on Disney+ Hotstar has opened to polarising views from the janta and critics alike. While viewers have lauded the show for being a visual spectacle for its sword fights and epic battle scenes, others have called it a “blatant copy" of Game of Thrones, a show that became a worldwide sensation over the years for its magnitude and larger-than-life sequences. Directed by Mitakshara Kumar, The Empire has Kunal Kapoor playing Babur, who will be seen battling actor Dino Morea as the antagonist Shaibani Khan in the series. Actress Drashti Dhami makes her digital debut with The Empire as Khanzada. Joining them is veteran actress Shabana Azmi playing Begum Aisan Daulat.

When News18.com asked The Empire director Mitakshara Kumar about the comparisons, she said, “I hadn’t seen The Game of Thrones while we were shooting the Empire. I didn’t want to watch it because I didn’t want to get influenced by the show. Now, I have. I saw it in May this year. I quite liked it but that’s more like a fantasy drama. I don’t agree if you just see two people fighting and a battle scene and start making comparisons. But if people are saying it (The Empire) is looking like that then it’s a compliment that I humbly accept."

The audience did draw comparisons between the two shows, however through memes and mockery over microblogging site Twitter.

RELATED STORIES

Not all were harsh on the show.

What’s your take on The Empire and Game of Thrones comparisons?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

first published:August 29, 2021, 12:03 IST