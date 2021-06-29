The Family Man 2: Chellam Sir Photobombing Priyamani's Selfie Leaves Fans in Splits

Sharad Kelkar’s latest Instagram post went crazy viral online for reasons best known to the fans of ‘The Family Man.’ The actor played the role of Arvind in the second season of the popular series. He recently shared a selfie with his co-star from the show, Priyamani who plays the role of Suchitra. However, the focus stealer of the picture was none other than Uday Mahesh who was the photobomber in Sharad and Priyamani’s selfie. Uday essayed the role of Chellam Sir in the show and the character has a fandom of its own. The photo features Chellam sir standing in a corner in the background of the frame and talking on the phone. Sharing the epic photo, Sharad wrote, “I hate photobombers, but Chellam Sir, I love you." Priyamani responded to the post with a laughing emoticon.

The picture clearly caught the attention of the shows’ fans who could not resist cracking jokes. A series of fun comments started appearing in the comments. They quipped that Arvind should beware of Chellam sir as he would inform Shrikant. Many Instagram users asked, “Chellam Sir, what happened in Lonavla?”

For the unversed, Chellam Sir is a retired member of the NIA – National Investigation Agency and always helps Srikant in any crucial situation in the series. The character inspired a grand meme fest on the web because fans kept claiming there is nothing that he doesn’t know. During a recent interaction with Bollywood Hungama, show’s creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK discussed a range of hilarious memes circulating around the character online. They said that the actor was not aware of these jokes until recently.

The Family Man has Manoj Bajpayee fronting the show. He is Shrikant Tiwari, a spy who shuffles his domestic life and demanding profession. The second season of the show also featured Sharib Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Samantha Akkineni. The series is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here