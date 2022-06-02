The Fascinating Story Behind The Telephone Greeting 'Hello'

From entertainment and news to attending calls, you can do almost anything on a smartphone. But before the era of smartphones, there were telephones on which one could only dial numbers. Saving contacts and accessing them wasn’t possible.

However, if there’s one thing that remained common even as the phones evolved is the word, “hello”. The response to this is also a hello from the other side. There is a special reason behind this greeting that people are not aware of.

Renowned scientist and engineer Alexander Graham Bell invented the telephone. He introduced the world to a technology that helps us communicate over large distances without a hassle. Today, the world relies heavily on phone calls and communication has become so easy, all thanks to Graham Bell.

While Graham was the one to invent the telephone, Thomas Alva Edison, known for inventing the light bulb, coined the term “hello” as a greeting. According to a 1996 New York Times article, this was discovered through the efforts of Allen Koenigsberg, a professor at Brooklyn College with a passion for early phonographs and their history.

His five-year long research led him to the unpublished letter written by Edison that he found in the American Telephone and Telegraph Company Archives in lower Manhattan, New York, USA. The letter, dated August 15, 1877, had Edison addressing an issue to one T.B.A. David, president of the Central District and Printing Telegraph Company in Pittsburgh. David was preparing to introduce the telephone to the city.

Edison envisioned the telephone to only be a business device with a permanently open line for the parties at the two ends. This setup caused the problem – How would the other side know if a party wanted to talk? This was the issue Edison addressed in the letter. He wrote, “Friend David, I don’t think we shall need a call bell as Hello! can be heard 10 to 20 feet away. What do you think? EDISON”. When the first public exchange opened in New Haven on January 28, 1878, there were two greetings in a race to become the more popular one. One was “hello” and the other was “What is wanted?” Eventually, “hello” won by the year 1880.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.