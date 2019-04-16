SPONSORED BY
The First Indian Passenger Train Ran on This Day from Bombay to Thane 166 Years Ago

The train consisted of 14 carriages containing 400 passengers and powered by 3 engines name Sahib, Sindh, and Sultan.

News18.com

Updated:April 16, 2019, 6:32 PM IST
The First Indian Passenger Train Ran on This Day from Bombay to Thane 166 Years Ago
The first passenger train that ran from Bombay to Thane | Source: Twitter/@AkashvaniAIR
Most Indians, rich or poor, have at some point in their lives boarded a railway train. In fact, the Indian railway system was one of the first networks to connect that entire country by road. While it is easy to take trains for granted today, the Ministry of Railways has taken it upon itself to remind the world about the long journey of the train in India.

April 16 marks the date of the first passenger train that ran in India on the same date in the year 1852. It train, which ran from Bombay to Thane, covered a distance of 34 kms. Today marks the 166th anniversary of the feat that started India's love affair with trains.

The train consisted of 14 carriages containing about 400 passengers. The train was powered by three engines named Sahib, Sindh, and Sultan.

"Today is 16th April. Exactly 166 years ago, on this day, the first passenger train ran from Bombay to Thane(34 km). On April 16 1853, the 14-carriage train, hauled by three engines named Sahib, Sindh, and Sultan, started from now Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminal with 400 passengers," the Railway ministry wrote on Twitter.








The interesting piece of trivia has been evoking many responses on social media with many wishing 'Happy Birthday" to Indian Railways.

