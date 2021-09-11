The Flight Attendant Who Helped Identify the 9/11 Hijackers

Before going for a long-awaited vacation in Hawaii, Betty Ann Ong, 45, a flight attendant was flying from Boston to Los Angeles on September 11, 2001, to meet her sister. However, five hijackers on-board had overrun the cockpit and sprayed mace into the cabin within minutes of flight. Instead of going southwest, the American 11, made a U-turn and headed for New York City. Betty was a 14-year purser who was known for her contagious grin, which she wore down the aisle of every plane she served on. Even on the day the country was plunged into darkness, she exuded a calm, collected demeanour, reported New York Post in a report about her this week.

Betty had picked up the phone and dialled American Airlines reservations the minute terrorists hijacked Flight 11 on September 11. Her call was routed to a call centre in Raleigh, North Carolina. Her calm voice detailed what was going on.

“The cockpit isn’t responding,” she stated calmly. “Someone has been stabbed in business class, and — I think there is mace — we can’t breathe. I don’t know, I think we’re getting hijacked.”

Ong was the first to notify authorities about the terrible events that would take place that day. Over the following 20 minutes, she conveyed crucial information about the hijackers’ identities and directed air traffic controllers to ground every jet travelling over the United States, reported NBC News.

The connection soon fell quiet as American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center, killing all 81 passengers and 11 crew members on board.

A four-minute video of Ong’s 911 call was presented at the 9/11 Commission in 2004 when she was hailed a national hero. According to the panel’s chairman, her “responsibility, courage, selflessness, and love" may have saved an incalculable number of lives.

It has been two decades since the coordinated assaults that massacred almost 3,000 people and devastated the globe. But Betty and the crew of Flight 11 will be honoured for their bravery for being the first to alarm America that it was under attack.

