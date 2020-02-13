Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

'The Force is Strong': Former British Fin Min Sajid Javid Shares 'Star Wars' Pic with Rishi Sunak

Son of Infosys co-founder Narayan Murthy, 39-year-old Rishi Sunak's appointment was confirmed in a tweet by 10 Downing Street on Tuesday after Javid's sudden resignation.

News18.com

Updated:February 13, 2020, 6:39 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'The Force is Strong': Former British Fin Min Sajid Javid Shares 'Star Wars' Pic with Rishi Sunak
'The force is strong in young Sunak', Sajid Javid tweeted | Image credit: Twitter

Indians were in a celebratory mood on Thursday after Rishi Sunak, son-in-law of Infosys co-founder Narayan Murthy, was appointed as Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer following the sudden resignation of Sajid Javid.

Formerly an MP from Richmond, Yorkshire, 39-year-old Sunak's appointment was confirmed in a tweet by 10 Downing Street.

Soon after the news broke, Javid took to Twitter to share a vote of confidence in Sunak who will be filling in his former shoes.

Javid's departure is a major upset at a turbulent time for Britain, just weeks after leaving the European Union on January 31, a process that has left the country with an uncertain future.

Nevertheless, on a merry note, Javid shared an image of him and Sunak from the movies in December when the duo had gone to watch Star Wars: the Rise of Skywalkers in a theatre.

"The force is strong with young Sunak", Javid wrote by way of a compliment.

Sunak had already been working under Javid as the Treasury chief secretary since last July. The image Javid shared was tweeted by Sunak himself on December 20. While sharing it, Sunak had written "Great night out with the boss - Jedi Master Sajid Javid #TheRiseOfSkywalker"

The tweet has been garnering hundreds of like son Twitter.

First elected to British parliament in 2015, Sunak previously served as Chief Secretary to the Treasury, the second-in-command to the finance minister, overseeing public spending. He attended the prestigious Winchester College before going on to study Politics, Philosophy and Economics at Oxford University. He also has an MBA from Stanford University in the United States.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram