'The Force is Strong': Former British Fin Min Sajid Javid Shares 'Star Wars' Pic with Rishi Sunak

Indians were in a celebratory mood on Thursday after Rishi Sunak, son-in-law of Infosys co-founder Narayan Murthy, was appointed as Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer following the sudden resignation of Sajid Javid.

Formerly an MP from Richmond, Yorkshire, 39-year-old Sunak's appointment was confirmed in a tweet by 10 Downing Street.

Soon after the news broke, Javid took to Twitter to share a vote of confidence in Sunak who will be filling in his former shoes.

Javid's departure is a major upset at a turbulent time for Britain, just weeks after leaving the European Union on January 31, a process that has left the country with an uncertain future.

Nevertheless, on a merry note, Javid shared an image of him and Sunak from the movies in December when the duo had gone to watch Star Wars: the Rise of Skywalkers in a theatre.

"The force is strong with young Sunak", Javid wrote by way of a compliment.

Sunak had already been working under Javid as the Treasury chief secretary since last July. The image Javid shared was tweeted by Sunak himself on December 20. While sharing it, Sunak had written "Great night out with the boss - Jedi Master Sajid Javid #TheRiseOfSkywalker"

The tweet has been garnering hundreds of like son Twitter.

First elected to British parliament in 2015, Sunak previously served as Chief Secretary to the Treasury, the second-in-command to the finance minister, overseeing public spending. He attended the prestigious Winchester College before going on to study Politics, Philosophy and Economics at Oxford University. He also has an MBA from Stanford University in the United States.

