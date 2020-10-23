The 'Giving Tree' In Real Life: Reddit Post Shows Donation For Homeless in Innovative Way

Every now and then we hear about an occurrence of a natural disaster or some mishap. During such times, people rely on donations and generosity of strangers who help people rebuild the lives. We are fortunate that the world we live in has several generous souls who go out of their way to mobilize help and bring a smile to someone in need.

Building on the adage - one man’s trash is another’s treasure – a unique initiative has gone viral. This one urges people to donate things they don’t need any more and drop them around a tree so that those in need could freely pick up what they need.

Reddit user @everysuernmtaken shared a photo of the ‘Free Tree’ which has food, clothes, household and other necessary items for people in need to choose and pick from. The ‘Free Tree’ initiative encourages people to donate things they don’t need. They can drop the unwanted items around the tree so that people in need can freely take them for their use.

The location of the ‘Free Tree’ was not revealed by the Reddit user.

Reddit users loved the ‘Free Tree’ initiative and many of them suggested and supported that every neighbourhood should have one.

One user, appreciating the ‘Free Tree’ initiative, said that it is a great idea. Others joined in to appreciate the initiative, which helps those in need without taking away anything extra from anyone. Another user came with a helpful suggestion and commented that the items would be useless if at all there was a rain and shower. The comment suggested the area needs to be covered.

The world, if not replete with such small gestures of love and care, is at the least surviving on such acts of generosity by strangers who restore our faith in humanity.