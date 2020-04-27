BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

The Giving Tree? This Woman Knit and Hung Up 400 Face Masks for People to Take

Image credits: CNN.

Image credits: CNN.

Deb works at a doctor’s office and expects her mask count to surpass 400. But she realized that in order to distribute the masks, she would have to step out of her house and come in to contact with others.

Share this:



A woman from Iowa, United States, has been knitting hundreds of face masks and putting them on a ‘giving tree’ for her neighbours to take.

Deb Siggins belongs to the city of Lisbon and started making the homemade masks after Unity Point St. Luke’s, a local hospital asked for donations in late March due to a shortage of face masks.

Deb originally planned to donate 100 masks to the hospital but then decided to stitch more when her “friends and family wanted some,” the 55-year-old told Good Morning America.

“I just felt like [sewing] is a gift that I could put it towards other people because it's a gift that god has given me,” Deb told the television show.

Deb works at a doctor’s office and expects her mask count to surpass 400. But she realized that in order to distribute the masks, she would have to step out of her house and come in to contact with others.

To avoid the flouting of social distancing norms, Deb decided to put the masks on a tree and announced the initiative on her Facebook account, the report added.

The tree was usually used for celebratory decorations by Deb and her husband on Christmas and Easter. But her latest decoration has been equally fulfilling, Deb said.

“I’m a giver, not a taker, so I feel really good,” the woman added. At once, the tree has 30 masks hanging on it and people in need can take mask on first come first serve basis.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    20,835

    +658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    27,892

    +975*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    6,185

    +271*  

  • Total DEATHS

    872

    +46*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 27 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres