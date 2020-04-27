The Giving Tree? This Woman Knit and Hung Up 400 Face Masks for People to Take









A woman from Iowa, United States, has been knitting hundreds of face masks and putting them on a ‘giving tree’ for her neighbours to take.

Deb Siggins belongs to the city of Lisbon and started making the homemade masks after Unity Point St. Luke’s, a local hospital asked for donations in late March due to a shortage of face masks.

Deb originally planned to donate 100 masks to the hospital but then decided to stitch more when her “friends and family wanted some,” the 55-year-old told Good Morning America.

“I just felt like [sewing] is a gift that I could put it towards other people because it's a gift that god has given me,” Deb told the television show.

Deb works at a doctor’s office and expects her mask count to surpass 400. But she realized that in order to distribute the masks, she would have to step out of her house and come in to contact with others.

To avoid the flouting of social distancing norms, Deb decided to put the masks on a tree and announced the initiative on her Facebook account, the report added.

The tree was usually used for celebratory decorations by Deb and her husband on Christmas and Easter. But her latest decoration has been equally fulfilling, Deb said.

“I’m a giver, not a taker, so I feel really good,” the woman added. At once, the tree has 30 masks hanging on it and people in need can take mask on first come first serve basis.