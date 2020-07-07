The Goodest Boy: Kolkata Dog Donates Blood to Save Another Canine

Dogs are one of the most adorable and caring beings in the world. Their gestures of kindness never fail to amaze mankind.

Recently, a dog donated blood to save a fellow's life. According to a report published in The Times of India a canine named Danny had come to Kolkata all the way from Chennai for his treatment.

As per Dr Debajit Roy, who is a vet at the city clinic, the Labrador was suffering from chronic renal failure. For the furry animal’s treatment, blood was required. As blood donation among dogs is not a common practice Dr. Roy and his team were worried.





It was in this hour of need that actor Anindya Chaterjee’s 13-year-old Labrador Siya, whom he calls as his ‘second daughter’, came in like a superhero to help Danny. Speaking to the daily, Chaterjee said, “She smartly went and donated blood, that too, without wearing a muzzle. It took her around 15 minutes. I’m proud today because of her”.

Dr. Roy emphasised that the practice of blood donation by dogs is not common as there is very limited awareness about it. Further, he also stated that everyone involved in Danny’s case is very glad that they found a donor for him.



