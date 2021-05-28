Drop Everything and Read the Wild Comments Left by Desis on The Great Khali's Instagram Photo

If you aren’t already following The Great Khali on Instagram, do it right now. You won’t regret it. Of, course, his online world would be more appreciated by those who have watched him in the ring during his time with the WWE. But after retiring from the wrestling stint, Dalip Singh Rana aka Khali is very much relevant to the Indian masses. More so because the wrestling giant is not so intimidating after all and his regular Insta posts are a testament that he’s hilariously innocent and his lip-syncing skills aren’t always on-point but that doesn’t stop him from doing what he’s doing or the audience from dropping ’em over-the-top, wild comments.

In a recent upload, Khali gave a glimpse from his younger days and the Instagram community went for it.

Here are some of the comments:

“Tiger shroff after lockdown."

“Real Id se aao Hulk Hogan 🙌"

“Sir, jump maarke dharti ka axis ghuma do, taaki aapke photo ko hum theek se dekh paayein."

“Sir apna bicep nikal k meri thai bna do."

“Sir saans chodke india ko oxygen dedo."

“Sir meri mundi teri krdo taki muje photo seedhi dikhe."

“Topi utar kr tent lgado."

“sir apne biceps me daboch lo mujhe."

“khali sir looking like Pythagoras theorem diagram."

“Sir vo sir pe pehna hua laal kapda khaa jao."

“Sir sari gandi comment apni Pocket Mein dal do."

“Sir mere ghr ake sara ambuja cement kha jao."

“Sir ek haath maarke meri khopdi khol do."

The comments don’t stop.

“Sir kood jao earthquake kardo."

“Sir supermoon se football khelo."

“Sir ki taango ka gap bhi Eiffel Tower lagta hai."

“Sir jump maar ke chand se gaitonde bhau ko le aao wapis."

And it continues…

In conclusion, we would like to quote an Instagram user: “Sir suraj se samne khade hoke poore world main andhera kardo."

