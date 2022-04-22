The Heart-rending Story Behind Comedian Pete Davidson's '8418' Tattoo

Each tattoo has a meaning or a connection to an important event. While many get designs or names tattooed, there are some who get dates inked on them. Comedian Pete Davidson, who is currently dating Kim Kardashian, is a tattoo lover. The artist has a plethora of tattoos on his body. Last year, Pete announced that he has to have many of them removed because he believes he has made a lot of questionable choices.

The comedian has more than 100 tattoos on his body. While dozens of Davidson’s inkings appear completely random, including images of a white unicorn, 3 ducks, and Winnie the Pooh, many others are extremely sentimental. One being the number – ‘8418’, tattooed on his left arm.

According to LAD Bible, Pete Davidson, in an old interview, had revealed that 8418 was actually the badge number of his father, Scott Davidson, who was a firefighter. Pete’s dad died during the September 11 terrorist attacks in 2001. The 28-year-old SNL star was just seven years old when the tragic incident happened. He shared that not a lot of people know about his dad dying on 9/11, because he thinks it’s not a way to introduce himself. “So I never told anybody, and then I would do jokes about it and I think people thought I was lying about it. Which would be crazy!” Pete said.

https://www.ladbible.com/entertainment/pete-davidson-8418-tattoo-meaning-20220421

Well, the ‘8418’ tattoo is not the only ink job in tribute to his late dad. He also has an 11 on the backside of his left ear, along with a firefighter tattoo on his bicep.

Last July, while speaking to People TV, said that he hopes to have most of his tattoos removed by the time he turns 30.

https://people.com/style/pete-davidson-says-tattoo-removal-process-will-take-years/

“They said by the time I’m 30, they should all be gone,” the SNL star shared.

