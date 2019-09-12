The Hero We Deserve? 'Batman' Walks Bullied Toddler to School
The girl had earlier come home with a swollen black eye and bruises on her face.
Image credits: Facebook.
It wasn't Gotham City, but Batman descended on a Florida preschool to help a 3-year-old girl who was being bullied.
When Erica Calculli's daughter Lydia came home from school with bruises on her face, she chalked it up to regular kid's play. But then Lydia came home with a swollen black eye last month. The little girl told her mother that her classmates hit her and threw a shoe at her.
Calculli says she reported the incident to her daughter's school, but nothing came of it. She turned to social media, where Batman impersonator Jack Asbury saw the post and offered to walk the little girl to school. Calculli posted an adorable photo of the shy girl holding the black-caped superhero's hand in the classroom.
WTSP reports the toddler has since been moved to an advanced learning class.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Slofies: Can the Apple Brand Still Have the Same Impact on Pop Culture as Before?
- Taapsee Pannu Admits She is in a Romantic Relationship
- Malala Yousufzai Joins in the Fun with Hilarious Tweet on Apple iPhone 11's Camera
- Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus Salary is Three Times More Than Any Other Serie A Player's Wages
- Justin Trudeau Kicks off Tough Re-election Campaign after Dissolution of Canadian Parliament