The Hero We Deserve? 'Batman' Walks Bullied Toddler to School

The girl had earlier come home with a swollen black eye and bruises on her face.

Associated Press

Updated:September 12, 2019, 8:25 AM IST
The Hero We Deserve? 'Batman' Walks Bullied Toddler to School
Image credits: Facebook.
It wasn't Gotham City, but Batman descended on a Florida preschool to help a 3-year-old girl who was being bullied.

When Erica Calculli's daughter Lydia came home from school with bruises on her face, she chalked it up to regular kid's play. But then Lydia came home with a swollen black eye last month. The little girl told her mother that her classmates hit her and threw a shoe at her.

Calculli says she reported the incident to her daughter's school, but nothing came of it. She turned to social media, where Batman impersonator Jack Asbury saw the post and offered to walk the little girl to school. Calculli posted an adorable photo of the shy girl holding the black-caped superhero's hand in the classroom.

WTSP reports the toddler has since been moved to an advanced learning class.

