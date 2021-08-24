In Vikas Bahl’s movie ‘Queen,’ Kangana Ranaut‘s character, Rani phones home in Delhi from Amsterdam to ask her mother, “Hing ko English mein kya kehte hai?" Rani’s simple question of ‘What do you call ‘Hing’ in English?’ starts an array of activities in India - her mother looks up cookbooks, calls relatives, only to phone Rani back and tell her, ‘Hing ko hing hi kehte hai, beta,’ ‘Hing is called Hing.’ While the answer and ingredient Rani was looking for in the movie, as well as its translation, could have easily been found via a quick Google search and translation on the Internet, the episode was a reflection of much more: hing, the condiment used in staple cooking, has become more ‘Indian’ than its origin story.

Asafoetida, the English name for the spice, mostly present in powdered or whole form in Indian kitchens, is commonly known as ‘hing,’ and also, commonly found in a variety of Indian dishes. Adding extra jazz to your plain aloo dum, or to add a zing to chicken curry, or a punch to your special ‘hing kachori,’ the ingredient is found as a staple in every neighbourhood grocery shop. But the Indianized ingredient doesn’t actually originate in India - its roots go back to Afghanistan. Hing, the spice in that tiny bottle in Indian kitchens, is the dried form of a plant called Ferula Assa-foetida that is native to Afghanistan and southern Iran, although its cultivation has now spread to many of Afghanistan’s neighbours like Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. A report in the Dollar Business Magazine from 2017 found that India currently consumed 40% of the world’s total production of asafoetida.

The irony of the spice India loves, however, is that India’s climate conditions do not permit the growing of the plant. Asafoetida thrives in dry soil, and in temperatures under 35° C. India’s tropical weather, humid coast and heavy monsoons rule out most of the regions for cultivation of the crop. A BBC report from 2019 found that Indians rely on imports mostly from Afghanistan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan for their import of asafoetida, which was worth more than $100m in 2019.

But when and how did ‘hing’ come to India? Dr Manoshi Bhattacharya, a history enthusiast who works with medical nutrition therapy told BBC in 2019, that she could make a guess that the origins of itas early as 600 BC. Hing also finds a mention in Hindu and Buddhist texts from the time, and even makes an appearance in the grand Hindu epic, Mahabharata, whose composition historians believe began around 300 BC.

The Dollar Buisness Review report from 2017 even found that the two most common varieties of asafoetida used in India are red and white. The white asafoetida is native to Afghanistan and was water-soluble whereas the red asafoetida, found in other countries, is oil soluble. While India did also sources from countries like Iran, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, it was Afghanistan that is satiating India’s appetite. In fact, in FY2017, about 92% of India’s imports of asafoetida was from Afghanistan, found the report.

A lot has changed since then, however: In October 2020, India, which had till then been importing about 1200 tonnes of raw asafoetida every year, planted its first-ever cultivation of the plant. The CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (IHBT) took the initiative of cultivating the spice in Lahaul valley in Himachal Pradesh, giving the much-loved spice a place in India’s native cultivation. But there is still a long way to go - Experts told Indian Express that the plant takes about five years to produce the extractable olego gum resin.

With the recent Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, have driven up prices of dry fruits and spice at markets across India. The world’s best quality almonds, raisins, figs, pistachios also came from Afghanistan. Cooking spice hing, priced at Rs 1,400 per kg, is now being sold for over Rs 2,000 at a market in Kolkata.

A trader at Bara Bazar, the wholesale market in Kolkata told News18, “This is just the beginning, prices will further go up in the coming days. No one knows when things will be normal."

