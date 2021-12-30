US Woman Brings 'The Holiday' to Life, Swaps Homes with Briton after Viral TikTok Video

How many times in your life have you made a spontaneous decision, a quick making up of your mind to go where life takes you in an instant moment of precision and clarity that this is ‘IT’? Well, two women living in the US and UK are just about to do that when they swap homes. In true resemblance of the 2006 Hollywood romantic-comedy film ‘The Holiday’ starring Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jude Law and Jack Black, Grace Gagnon (25) from Boston in the US will exchange her home with one Florence Patterson(22) from Bath in UK’s Somerset.

Earlier this month, Grace posted a TikTok video asking anyone who would want to trade houses with her during the holidays. She got tons of responses when she posted the video asking, “Anyone in England want to switch places for the holiday? I have a studio apartment on Boston’s water-front". She said she was looking for only serious answers for it, while adding as a cheeky afterthought, “Bonus points if you have a hot, single brother", alluding to the movie’s character essayed by Jude Law who played Kate Winslet’s brother and whom Cameron Diaz’s Amanda Woods meets and falls in love with.

Grace flew to the UK on Wednesday for a a stay of two weeks at Florence’s house while the latter also flew to Boston to have a good time and enjoy the new year and also, maybe find love in a new country!

The 2006 film showed Surrey-based woman Iris, played by Winslet swapping homes with Amanda Woods, a Hollywood executive after both go through heartbreaks. Amanda meets Graham, Iris’ brother and Iris meets Miles (Jack Black). She also develops a beautiful friendship with a yesteryear director of Hollywood.

The Daily Mail quoted Grace as saying, “For the first few days, I couldn’t stop shaking with excitement - this is the coolest thing that has ever happened to me. I enjoy living life on a whim, however I have been feeling lately like my life has been stuck in a certain routine. It’s serendipitous timing because I haven’t been spontaneous since before the pandemic started. This experience is exactly what I’ve been craving!"

Though Grace hasn’t focused her entire trip on falling in love, she is not ruling out anything.

The two women have also developed a nice camaraderie and feel comfortable that they are going to exchange their homes. As for sightseeing, Grace plans to visit the Roman Baths, watch the rugby and shop.

Florence, on her part too said, “I’ve never done anything like this before, I was really spontaneous when I was young but post-COVID….If anyone else wants to do anything like this, then go for it - why not?"

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.