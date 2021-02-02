The Hollywood Sign Was Changed to 'Hollyboob' For Breast Cancer Awareness and Internet Fully Approves

The Hollywood Sign, a landmark and American cultural icon located in Los Angeles was reportedly vandalised on Monday to read "Hollyboob" in a bid to raise breast cancer awareness message, several reports stated.

In the photos that have gone viral on social media, the letter "W" has been replaced by a tarp reading "B" while the "D" has a tiny dash to make it seem like another "B".

The incident came to notice after LAPD security personnel observed five men and one woman on surveillance tape at around 1:15 pm following which a police helicopter was alerted and the miscreants were tracked down to a location in Mulholland Drive where they were handcuffed, Los Angeles Times reported.

The report further added that all six would be charged with misdemeanour trespassing and released before quoting LAPD Captain and the Hollywood area commander Steve Lurie saying that the act wasn't vandalism since the sign wasn't damaged.

Several Twitter users have since tweeted photos of "Hollyboob" in astonishment.

Someone changed the Hollywood sign to HollyBOOB! pic.twitter.com/G3wvS7GKBS — Americana at Brand Memes (@americanamemes) February 1, 2021

I can't believe I had to hear about Hollyboob from Vsauce pic.twitter.com/S6DmMew44U — Aubree @ Narumitsu Brainrot (@aubree_strider) February 1, 2021

Hurray for HollyBOOB pic.twitter.com/SMWDGwd4VD — Randy Havens (@MrRandyHavens) February 1, 2021

No wonder people think LA is full of idiots every time our sign gets defaced it’s always HOLLYWEED or HOLLYBOOB but never HOLLYBOOK — Alex Blagg (@alexblagg) February 2, 2021

NOOOOO SOMEONE CHANGED THE HOLLYWOOD SIGN TO SAY HOLLYBOOB 😭😭😭 — The Tim In Question | BLM (@Yoshirox10) February 1, 2021

This, however, isn't the first instance of "Hollywood" sign being "defaced".

Back in 2017, the iconic sign was vandalised to read "Hollyweed" to celebrate the legalisation of recreational marijuana in California.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), surveillance footage caught one person dressed in all black sneaking up to the sign around 3 a.m. and spending about an hour and a half transforming the O's to E's by two pieces of black trap with graphic of anti-nuclear war and love, Xinhua news agency reported.

Danny Finegood, who passed away in 2007, was made famous by changing the sign to 'Hollyweed' on January 1, 1976, in celebration of the state's then more relaxed marijuana laws taking effect.

In 1987, some Caltech students changed it to read the name of their University.

