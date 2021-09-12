The Hot Dog Is Lava: Chef Gordon Ramsay Reacts To Bizarre Food Video, Draws Laughs

Gordon Ramsay’s Instagram profile is replete with numerous videos of food. One of them showcases his reaction to a bizarre incident – a person poured hot lava on a hot dog. A few days back, the celebrity chef shared the video capturing aptly his reaction and we can’t agree more. In the video, Ramsay said that he initially thought that to be some mustard sauce but later figured out that it is hot lava. The reaction, juxtaposed to the video of the lava on the hot dog will tickle your funny bone. Ramsay, in the video, asks why on earth would someone think of doing that. The lava burns the insides of the hot dog. Later, the person takes it in his hand and breaks it to show the insides, which are completely burnt.

Ramsay, in his usual humorous style, made a reference to the National Football League (NFL) 2021 and wrote, “American football is back tonight….but please don’t do this at your tailgates this weekend.”

Take a look at the hilarious video here:

Within minutes, the video was flooded with likes and comments from his friends and fans. His chef colleagues gate-crashed his post to share their reactions as well. Digital food entrepreneur Charlotte Collard commented, “This is horrible,” and added multiple laughing and fire emoticons. Another chef Chris Baber wrote, “Hottest dog I’ve ever seen.”

One Instagram user pointed out something that has been in our minds as well – where does someone get lava to conduct such experiments? Multiple users also showed their sarcastic side while commenting their thoughts on the post. One comment read that the sausage has been slightly overcooked while another user wrote that the seasoning for the hot dog is missing.

In the last 24 hours, the video has racked up more than 3.8 lakh likes on Instagram.

