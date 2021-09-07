The Hunt for Aliens Will Also Mean Discovery of Space Viruses, Finds Study

Before the coronavirus pandemic, you might have thought that an apocalypse would probably be brought by some asteroid or a superintelligent artificial intelligence. One-and-a-half year later, a viral pandemic has probably crept into your idea of an apocalypse. After all that the world has seen, you may not be wrong. On another front, this year has also seen a dramatic acceleration in humanity’s search for alien life. An intelligence report attained by The Verge on the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon has been submitted in the United States Congress and Harvard University has set up a full-blown dedicated search for extraterrestrial intelligent life - The Galileo Project.

NASA is already looking for life on Mars. As the world awaits a surprising result from these initiatives, an astrobiologist at Arizona State University says that our search for alien life - if it exists - will likely result in the discovery of a lot of viruses. Paul Davis, who is the director of the Beyond Center for Fundamental Concepts, ASU, argues that whatever form life may take, to support life as a whole, a wide range of microscopic agents are necessary, and viruses could be a part of the equation.

“Viruses actually form part of the web of life,” Davis told The Guardian. According to him, if there is microbial life on other planets, it is “bound to have -if it’s going to be sustainable and sustained -the full complexity and robustness that will go with being able to exchange genetic information.” Davis thinks that there will be a whole ecosystem of microbes wherever alien life is found.

While the idea of finding entire worlds of alien viruses may be terrifying, Davis claims that humans do not need to panic. According to Davis, what makes a virus dangerous is its close adaptation to its hosts. “If there is a truly alien virus, then chances are it wouldn’t be remotely dangerous,” he told the news outlet.

Davis’ arguments come at a time when scientists say that we could accelerate our search for alien life by looking for microbial life on ‘Hycean Planets,’ which have atmospheric conditions too extreme for humans but habitable for microbes that live on earth in extreme conditions.

