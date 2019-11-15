Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

The Hysterical Animals that Won the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019

From a mischievous lion cub grabbing life by the 'scruff' to a whimsical otter surprised at being clicked, this year's Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards are truly delightful.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 15, 2019, 3:54 PM IST
The Hysterical Animals that Won the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019
And the winners are...| Image credit: Special Arrangement

Hold your laughter as the winners of Comedy Wildlife Awards 2019 are here to win your day.

If you love animals, you have landed to the right place. The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards have announced the winners of this year in different categories.

According to the official website of the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, the overall winner award went to the photograph clicked by Sarah Skinner in Botswana.

Titled "Grab life by the ...", the photograph can see a baby lion cub playing with an adult lion. Here’s a look:

lion

(©Sarah Skinner / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019)

For the People’s Choice Award, the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards goes to Harry Walker’s photograph titled, ‘Oh My’. The picture captures a charming shot of a slightly bemused sea otter in Alaska. Believe us; this is definitely going to make you go ‘awwwwww’!

sea

(©Harry Walker / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019)

For the Creatures In The Air Award category, the prize has been awarded to Vlado-Pirsa, who has captured a picture of two birds. Titled ‘Family disagreement,’ the picture shows a bird cuckooing while the other is quiet.

birds

(©Vlado Pirsa / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019)

For the Portfolio Award category, the award has been gifted to Elaine Kruer for her series on the title ‘First Comes Love… then comes Marriage.’ The pictures show two squirrels going through different phases of love.

otters

(©Elaine Kruer / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019)

There are a number of highly commended pictures as well. To have a look at all of them and have some fun-filled time, visit the official Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards website.

Here are some of the ones we loved.

squi

(©Martina Gebert / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019)

bump

(©Thomas-Mangelsen/ Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019)

monkey

(Txema Garcia Lasega / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019)

Commenting on her win, photographer Sarah Skinner said, “I am absolutely delighted to be awarded the title. I am happy to report that this cub continues to thrive in the pride, having seen her again in October this year. I can only hope and encourage everyone, as a collective to each do our part in the conservation of all wildlife species, so that future generations can enjoy them, in the same way that I have done during my career as a wildlife photographer. Long may lions walk the plains…”

whatsapp

