The Idle Life: German University is Paying Applicants Rs 1.41 Lakh to Do Absolutely Nothing

We are always taught that doing nothing and sitting idle will not earn us any rewards. However, sometimes our mind and body yearn and desire for doing nothing and just being idle. And surprisingly, it can turn rewarding as well, according to a university in Germany.

Apparently, the University of Fine Arts located in Hamburg, Germany, has come up with an interesting idea of offering 'idleness grants' worth 1600 euros (approx. Rs. 1.41 lakhs) to applicants who love to do absolutely nothing at all.

If you are someone who thinks they can successfully earn this grant for their love for being idle, all you have to do is fill an application form that consists of four questions. These questions ask you about what you do not want to do and for how long you do not want to do it? The third question asks your opinion on why you think it is important not to do this thing in particular and what makes a candidate the right person to not do the task.

According to design theorist Friedrich von Borries, who came up with this idea, this will help to understand how sustainability and high accolades can co-exist together. Talking to The Guardian, he explained, “We want to focus on ‘active inactivity’ If you say you are not going to move for a week, then that's impressive. If you propose to not move and think, then that might be better.”

The interested candidate can submit their applications till September 15. The grant will be awarded to the selected candidates by January 2021.