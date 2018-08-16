The Indian Version of Childish Gambino's Hit Song 'This is America' Will Give You The Chills





We celebrated our 72nd Independence Day on Wednesday. But in a steadily intolerant country where the notions of nationalism are chugged down your throat by extremists, where the media has to carry reports of rape by the dozen, where any remark against the ruling government is met with a “You’re an anti-national, go to Pakistan”, where a mere WhatsApp forward is enough to lynch innocent people, and where there is no need to be heedful of the law or charge the guilty and the corrupt, how free and independent are we?Questioning the same sentiments, a YouTube channel called ‘The Comedy Factory’ came out with a video ‘This is Hindustan’ on Monday.The parody video, based on Childish Gambino’s ‘This is America’, is a satire on the country’s state of affairs, talking about social themes like rape statistics, cow worshiping, internet trolls, ban on movies, excreting on railway tracks, corruption, politics and poverty, degrading rupee value, lynching and murder, and the casual indifference of the Indian gentry to it all.The video comes to an end comes when Aariz Saiyed, the rapper, is shot dead as he says that he doesn't care if the video offended anyone. His body lies on the floor as people dance around it -- perhaps a haunting depiction of how we as a country have become, too.Watch the video here: