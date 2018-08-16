English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
The Indian Version of Childish Gambino's Hit Song 'This is America' Will Give You The Chills
The parody video, based on Childish Gambino’s ‘This is America’, is a satire, talking about social themes like rape statistics and cow worshiping among other social themes.
(Image: YouTube)
Loading...
We celebrated our 72nd Independence Day on Wednesday. But in a steadily intolerant country where the notions of nationalism are chugged down your throat by extremists, where the media has to carry reports of rape by the dozen, where any remark against the ruling government is met with a “You’re an anti-national, go to Pakistan”, where a mere WhatsApp forward is enough to lynch innocent people, and where there is no need to be heedful of the law or charge the guilty and the corrupt, how free and independent are we?
Questioning the same sentiments, a YouTube channel called ‘The Comedy Factory’ came out with a video ‘This is Hindustan’ on Monday.
The parody video, based on Childish Gambino’s ‘This is America’, is a satire on the country’s state of affairs, talking about social themes like rape statistics, cow worshiping, internet trolls, ban on movies, excreting on railway tracks, corruption, politics and poverty, degrading rupee value, lynching and murder, and the casual indifference of the Indian gentry to it all.
The video comes to an end comes when Aariz Saiyed, the rapper, is shot dead as he says that he doesn't care if the video offended anyone. His body lies on the floor as people dance around it -- perhaps a haunting depiction of how we as a country have become, too.
Watch the video here:
Also Watch
Questioning the same sentiments, a YouTube channel called ‘The Comedy Factory’ came out with a video ‘This is Hindustan’ on Monday.
The parody video, based on Childish Gambino’s ‘This is America’, is a satire on the country’s state of affairs, talking about social themes like rape statistics, cow worshiping, internet trolls, ban on movies, excreting on railway tracks, corruption, politics and poverty, degrading rupee value, lynching and murder, and the casual indifference of the Indian gentry to it all.
The video comes to an end comes when Aariz Saiyed, the rapper, is shot dead as he says that he doesn't care if the video offended anyone. His body lies on the floor as people dance around it -- perhaps a haunting depiction of how we as a country have become, too.
Watch the video here:
Also Watch
-
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
Kiki And Other Weird Challenges, Don't Try At Home
-
Tuesday 07 August , 2018
Watch: DMK Patriach M Karunanidhi No More, Thousands Mourn outside the Hospital
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 Kiki And Other Weird Challenges, Don't Try At Home
Tuesday 07 August , 2018 Watch: DMK Patriach M Karunanidhi No More, Thousands Mourn outside the Hospital
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 20 Years On, This is How the Punjabi Boy from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Looks
- Is Zayn Malik in Love With Salman Khan's Dil Diyan Gallan? Check Out His Cryptic Tweet
- 'Imran Khan Is Just Pakistani Trump': Trevor Noah's Latest Discovery in Comedy Show
- Restaurants Offer Food, Labourer Gives Blankets: How Kerala's Bravehearts are Keeping State Afloat
- Reliance Jio GigaFiber Pre-Bookings Start Tomorrow: Everything You Need to Know
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...