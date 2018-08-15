English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
The Internet Cannot Stop Making Memes on Anushka Sharma's 'Sui Dhaaga'
Sui Dhaaga's trailer is here and the internet is churning out hilarious memes of the movie.
Sui Dhaaga's poster featuring Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan.
The trailer of the highly anticipated Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan starrer ‘Sui Dhaaga – Made in India’ is out, and has been making the rounds on social media. The movie tells the story of a man’s resilience towards becoming self-employed after encouragement from his wife.
It's been three days since the release of the trailer, but the Internet has already done what it does best -- make memes.
Check out what social media has been churning out.
Me traveling to work on a weekend. pic.twitter.com/AyrrnwTEYV
— Nikhil (@niquotein) August 14, 2018
When you’re on a local bus & somebody offers you a seat. #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndiaTrailer #SuiDhaagaTrailer pic.twitter.com/Q3w4UDNwN5
— Shaw Stopper (@iam_anush) August 14, 2018
"So, your new president is Donald John Trump."
Statue of Liberty: pic.twitter.com/2fzXxxnxha
— Nikhil (@niquotein) August 14, 2018
*When your crush says, she loves you but as a friend* pic.twitter.com/wT8Q6oXuDJ
— Bittu singha🔥 (@Frustratedladk) August 14, 2018
Mom's reaction after I cleared 12th exams on my 5th attempt. pic.twitter.com/IzJJ8Fz4Yb
— PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) August 14, 2018
When you’re traveling in a jam packed Mumbai local and people have been crushing your feet pic.twitter.com/wp8pdpJXhZ
— ✪ Veer ✪ (@ClawedHumor) August 14, 2018
When Virat Kohli’s decision of taking DRS turns out to be right. pic.twitter.com/MQ2IBo0Jo3
— Kaju Katli (@MonkNxtDoor) August 14, 2018
When you finally recognise your Uber after 30 min of struggle on road. pic.twitter.com/4mod0UqwPs
— Akram 🇮🇳 (@akramismm) August 14, 2018
