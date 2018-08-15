GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Independence Day
The Internet Cannot Stop Making Memes on Anushka Sharma's 'Sui Dhaaga'

Sui Dhaaga's trailer is here and the internet is churning out hilarious memes of the movie.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:August 15, 2018, 1:48 PM IST
The Internet Cannot Stop Making Memes on Anushka Sharma's 'Sui Dhaaga'
Sui Dhaaga's poster featuring Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan.
The trailer of the highly anticipated Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan starrer ‘Sui Dhaaga – Made in India’ is out, and has been making the rounds on social media. The movie tells the story of a man’s resilience towards becoming self-employed after encouragement from his wife.

It's been three days since the release of the trailer, but the Internet has already done what it does best -- make memes.

Check out what social media has been churning out.














A post shared by Blush Channel (@blushchannel) on






















A post shared by Blush Channel (@blushchannel) on






















A post shared by Musaiyyab (@escape_reality31) on




























