The Internet Has Given a Hilarious Twist to Poster of Mahesh Bhatt's 'Jalebi' With These Memes
Tasty or not, it is surely a funny jalebi.
(Image: Twitter)
Jalebi - The Taste of Everlasting Love is now the everlasting meme of the week.
Backed by Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt's production house Vishesh Films, the film which is scheduled to release on October 12, has already been in the news for copying its poster from the iconic 'Korean War Goodbye Kiss’. The original picture, captured by the Los Angeles Times photographer Frank Brown in 1950, symbolised the distress brought by the Korean War.
But looks like the internet wasn't done tasting this jalebi just yet. Several users decided to make memes out of the movie's posters.
Well done Bollywood, or should I say Copywood? #Jalebi #JalebiPoster @Tweet2Rhea @MaheshNBhatt pic.twitter.com/tCJVq0f7Hd
— Tejan Shrivastava (@TejanShrivastav) September 3, 2018
At least lift from slightly less iconic pictures ya, Jalebi pic.twitter.com/LEcnKpQm8L — Sandhya Menon (@TheRestlessQuil) September 4, 2018
Loved how the girl took the pains of cutting the iron girders on the window, first & then instead of running out of the stationery train, dived & kissed the boy, with not a worry in the world for her/his back. THIS IS LOVE 💥 https://t.co/9c3lnPSXju
— Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) September 3, 2018
Every engineering student life story! Bc life nikal gai crush gf karte karte hame to chai se mohobbat ho gai!😋 #Jalebi pic.twitter.com/pOcXmOamGV — Certified Mind Blower (@thesd14) September 4, 2018
— Footballer Santa (@Secret_Saanta) September 3, 2018
The new poster is lit af 🎉 A post shared by All India Bakchod (@allindiabakchod) on
#jalebi #trailer #moviescenes #moviedialogue #bollywood #meme #memes #memes😂 #memesdaily #memestagram #meem #memer #memelord A post shared by Kyuuuun? (@_kyuuuun) on
Expections Vs Reality #JalebiPoster pic.twitter.com/0V87Sq64zX
— Das Capital (@niravuparambil) September 3, 2018
#Evolution of #Train scenes in #Bollywood Movies 😉😃 #Sadma starring #Sridevi & @ikamalhaasan is Epic | #DDLJ starring @iamsrk & @KajolAtUN in Evergreen ..and after watching #JalebiPoster , We want to say #Desh Badal rha hai .. Aage Badh Raha hai #Jalebi #ShahRukhKhan #kajol #KamalHaasan #SrideviLivesForever #RheaChakraborty #Meme #Funny #BollywoodCelebs #BollywoodMovies #BollywoodActress #InstantPost #InstaPic #InstaBollywood A post shared by NewsVillaFilmy (@newsvillafilmy) on
#Jalebi #JalebiPoster Actor feeding Actress with Jalebi via mouth in a train. Innovative. pic.twitter.com/usNtKmqWk8 — Panda Palkova (@itispalkova) September 3, 2018
Use of emergency window Expectation vs Reality #JalebiPoster pic.twitter.com/Yep903Ih34 — K. (@saxena_amal) September 3, 2018
This could be us but uff yeh kamar dard !#JalebiPoster pic.twitter.com/Xq2WfsILPl — Amby Says (@ambyism) September 3, 2018
