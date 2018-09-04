GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
3-min read

The Internet Has Given a Hilarious Twist to Poster of Mahesh Bhatt's 'Jalebi' With These Memes

Tasty or not, it is surely a funny jalebi.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:September 4, 2018, 6:18 PM IST
The Internet Has Given a Hilarious Twist to Poster of Mahesh Bhatt's 'Jalebi' With These Memes
Jalebi - The Taste of Everlasting Love is now the everlasting meme of the week.

Backed by Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt's production house Vishesh Films, the film which is scheduled to release on October 12, has already been in the news for copying its poster from the iconic 'Korean War Goodbye Kiss’. The original picture, captured by the Los Angeles Times photographer Frank Brown in 1950, symbolised the distress brought by the Korean War.







But looks like the internet wasn't done tasting this jalebi just yet. Several users decided to make memes out of the movie's posters.

















A post shared by HOWZAT (@howzatforgrowth) on





















The new poster is lit af 🎉 A post shared by All India Bakchod (@allindiabakchod) on






A post shared by Arré (@arrepics) on































#rahulgandhi #jalebi #rheachakraborty #varunmitra #galligang @allindiabakchod


A post shared by Galli Gang (@galli.gang) on














A post shared by Memethodist (@memethodist) on



































A post shared by 90's kids (@90skids_memes) on




