News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Buzz»The Internet Has Picked Sides as Godzilla, King Kong are Set to Battle it out in Epic Clash of the Monsters
3-MIN READ

The Internet Has Picked Sides as Godzilla, King Kong are Set to Battle it out in Epic Clash of the Monsters

Godzilla vs Kong trailer has excited Monsterverse fans all across the world. (Credit: twitter)

Godzilla vs Kong trailer has excited Monsterverse fans all across the world. (Credit: twitter)

To be released on March 26, the film's trailer has upped levels of anticipation among Monster fans all over the world who cannot seem to wait for the film to come out in theatres.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

As far as monster clashes go, this one promises to be one of the most biggest yet. With theatres having opened up slowly, two of the most enormous movie monsters are set to be at loggerheads as the trailer for Gozilla vs Kong came out. The Warner Bros and Legendary Entertainment collaboration on the monsters' shared universe comes after the recent spate of Monsterverse' Godzilla (2014), Kong: Skull Island (2017) and Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019).

The film has ben helmed by Hollywood director Adam Wingard and promises to fulfil promises of an epic cinematic experience. The makers behind the film have released more information and a premise of the plot that promises an exciting time for cinegoers:

"In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity's fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues to the Titans' origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever."

To be released on March 26, the film's trailer has upped levels of anticipation among Monster fans all over the world who cannot seem to wait for the film to come out in theatres. Some regular excitement for the trailer, some siding with either Kong or Godzilla and some age-old Monsterverse jokes took over Twitter. Check out a few reactions:

Even Bernie Sander featured in one!

The film which will also be released on HBO Max simultaneously, features Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall and Kyle Chandler among others.


Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...