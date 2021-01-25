The Internet Has Picked Sides as Godzilla, King Kong are Set to Battle it out in Epic Clash of the Monsters

As far as monster clashes go, this one promises to be one of the most biggest yet. With theatres having opened up slowly, two of the most enormous movie monsters are set to be at loggerheads as the trailer for Gozilla vs Kong came out. The Warner Bros and Legendary Entertainment collaboration on the monsters' shared universe comes after the recent spate of Monsterverse' Godzilla (2014), Kong: Skull Island (2017) and Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019).

The film has ben helmed by Hollywood director Adam Wingard and promises to fulfil promises of an epic cinematic experience. The makers behind the film have released more information and a premise of the plot that promises an exciting time for cinegoers:

"In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity's fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues to the Titans' origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever."

Legends will collide. Watch the long-awaited official trailer for #GodzillaVsKong, coming to theaters and streaming exclusively on @HBOMax*. *Available on @HBOMax in the US only, for 31 days, at no extra cost to subscribers. pic.twitter.com/ygUDjoXwT8 — Godzilla vs. Kong (@GodzillaVsKong) January 24, 2021

To be released on March 26, the film's trailer has upped levels of anticipation among Monster fans all over the world who cannot seem to wait for the film to come out in theatres. Some regular excitement for the trailer, some siding with either Kong or Godzilla and some age-old Monsterverse jokes took over Twitter. Check out a few reactions:

#GodzillaVsKong looks like pure Hollywood blockbuster kaiju trash and I can’t wait to see it — Sebastián ‎⎊ (@SebastianQntns) January 25, 2021

HOYYY TRAILER PA LANGGG!!! kskdskks im so excited, take all of my money i wanna see this in theaters #GodzillaVsKong — hans (@thegabrielbonje) January 25, 2021

'Godzilla is hurting people and we don't know why' Godzilla: #GodzillaVsKong pic.twitter.com/3Ehau0mXvz — Manal Ibham (@confused_bookat) January 25, 2021

Even Bernie Sander featured in one!

I've been waiting to see a #GodzillavsKong rematch since I was six years old. Today's been a good day. — "Jurassic Mark" Mancini (@Western_Bird) January 24, 2021

I’m gonna need a bigger TV #GodzillaVsKong — Dewey of House Decimal (@KeithUrbane) January 25, 2021

Mahomes vs. Brady is going to be the most epic showdown ever!*watches #GodzillaVsKong trailer*WELP — Tim Takechi (@TimTakechi) January 25, 2021

Ok ... So I saw the #GodzillaVsKong trailer ... Is it just me or do they make Kong look like the good guy out to stop Godzilla who has been the good guy this whole time? What gives? — Lucas Tetrault | Posters, Art, & Design (@CreativeByLucas) January 25, 2021

I'm really looking forward to watching #GodzillaVsKong in theaters in a hazmat suit like I'm in the movie — marcus grandmaster shitposter (@marcuscardona) January 25, 2021

Spoilers Godzilla is gonna win cause kong can’t swim #GodzillaVsKong — DeShawn Tinklesqueeze (@tinklesqueeze) January 25, 2021

I’m so damn proud and happy of everyone getting excited over #GodzillaVsKong and being introduced to this rather niche genre that’s been with me my whole life pic.twitter.com/itoSuQMPZ7 — OtterBoy VA #BLM and Blue Lives Don’t (@OtterBoy_VA) January 25, 2021

But I want Godzilla & King Kong to be FRIENDS! They’re supposed to be the good guys! What is happening?!?! #GodzillaVsKong — TheLastAmanda (@TheLastAmanda) January 25, 2021

When I was a Kid I used to imagine what will happen if Godzilla fights KingKong?Glad to see such kids grow up and finally make a movie about it. #GodzillaVsKong — Nikhil (@nikscode) January 25, 2021

The film which will also be released on HBO Max simultaneously, features Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall and Kyle Chandler among others.